The RLJ Companies Announces an Agreement with Scientific Games to Supply its Gaming Companies, Caribbean CAGE LLC and CAGE Holding Company Cyprus Ltd., with 2500 Gaming Terminals. RLJ also Announces CAGE's Plan to Pursue Sports Betting Gaming Licenses in The United States as a result of the recent Supreme Court Ruling Legalizing Sports Betting

BETHESDA, Md., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert L. Johnson, Founder of The RLJ Companies, and majority owner of Caribbean CAGE, announced that CAGE has entered into an agreement with Scientific Games, a manufacturer and supplier of video gaming terminals, to supply its operations with state-of-the-art gaming equipment in the Caribbean and South America that will enhance Caribbean CAGE's position as the preeminent video lottery and video gaming provider in the Caribbean.

Mr. Johnson stated, "With this major agreement between Caribbean CAGE and Scientific Games, Caribbean CAGE will provide our customers with a quality gaming experience that is comparable to gaming enjoyment in the U.S. and global venues. Our video lottery and video gaming terminals will be innovative and attractive to our customers and will operate in full compliance with government laws and regulations. But more importantly, the countries in which we operate will benefit financially from legalized gaming revenue that will increase their ability to support educational, sporting and cultural activities for their citizens."

Johnson also announced that a U.S. subsidiary of Caribbean CAGE will seek Sports Betting gaming licenses in the United States either as an individual company or in partnership with U.S. gaming companies. Johnson said, "We strongly believe that states that issue Sports Betting gaming licenses should insist upon diversity of ownership when awarding these licenses. Minorities are significant participants in national sports leagues and enthusiastic sports fans, and deserve the opportunity to be financial players in the economics of Sports Betting ownership as well. We encourage state officials, particularly minority-elected officials, to require diversity of ownership when awarding Sports Betting licenses to ensure that minorities are not simply betting their dollars, but betting on the right to own and operate licenses."

Robert B. Washington, co-founder and CEO of Caribbean CAGE, in commenting on the CAGE/Scientific Games Agreement said, "Caribbean CAGE, the largest route operator of video lottery and video gaming terminals in the Caribbean, will be replacing and upgrading its central computer system and terminals in Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Kitts and Nevis and deploying and operating its central computer system and terminals in the new markets of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and Sint Maarten."

In his concluding statement, Mr. Washington further stated, "The new central computer system and Infinity terminals will provide to CAGE a number of world-class options including a player tracking system, a library of downloadable games and a wide area progressive mystery jackpot game(s) which will create a socially engaging experience for our players as well as substantial additional recurring revenues for the countries and people we serve."

About The RLJ Companies

The RLJ Companies, founded by Robert L. Johnson, is an innovative business network that provides strategic investments in a diverse portfolio of companies. Within The RLJ Companies portfolio, Johnson owns or holds interests in businesses operating in a publicly traded hotel real estate investment trust; private equity; financial services; asset management; automobile dealerships; entertainment; and video lottery terminal (VLT) gaming. The RLJ Companies is headquartered in Bethesda, MD. Prior to founding The RLJ Companies, Johnson was founder and chairman of Black Entertainment Television (BET).

About Caribbean CAGE LLC/CAGE Holding Company Cyprus Limited

Caribbean CAGE LLC/CAGE Holding Company Cyprus Limited are gaming companies focused primarily on the installation, operation and management of video lottery and video gaming terminals, linked gaming systems and game content including Sports Betting and Virtual Sports games throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. Caribbean CAGE LLC/CAGE Holding Company Cyprus Limited was co-founded by Robert L. Johnson and Robert B. Washington in 2004 for the purpose of bringing superior VLT and Video Gaming Terminals, central computer systems and exciting, new downloadable game content to targeted Latin America and Caribbean countries with the goal of enhancing local economies and creating local entrepreneurial and employment opportunities. Caribbean CAGE LLC is headquartered in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands and CAGE Holding Company Cyprus Limited is based in Cyprus with offices and operations in Barbados, Guyana, the Dominican Republic, St. Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Sint Maarten, Puerto Rico and Cyprus.

