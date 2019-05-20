NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The rise in several clinical trials in developing countries is one of the key factors anticipated to trigger market growth during the forecast period. Stringent drug development regulations in the US have negatively affected the healthcare industry. Moreover, annual drug development costs are also increasing. This has encouraged pharmaceutical companies to conduct clinical trials, making extensive use of RNA and DNA extraction kits in developing economies. The demand for RNA and DNA extraction kits is increasing in developing economies, as they provide accurate, reliable, and rapid test result. Analysts have predicted that the RNA and DNA extraction kit market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.







Market Overview



Increasing incidence of cancer



The RNA and DNA extraction play a major role in cancer treatment by aiding in the genetic analysis. This has led to the increased adoption of RNA and DNA extraction kits, which drives market growth.



Risks associated with RNA and DNA extraction



With the high frequency of DNA and RNA extraction from all kinds of biomaterials, including blood clots, whole blood, saliva, swabs, and fresh or frozen tissues, risks associated with them can hinder the market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the RNA and DNA extraction kit market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few market players. RNA extraction kits are crucial to understanding the behavior of different cells for the development of essential proteins that can combat the disease, thereby several researchers across the world are focusing on analyzing RNA synthesis in differentiated cells to develop personalized medicines. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



