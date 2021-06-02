The Road to Hell Runs Right Through Hollywood in Second Ernie Mannix Novel, "Six Angels In The San Fernando Valley"

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Hollywood Insider, Ernie Mannix, releases "Six Angels In The San Fernando Valley," his second novel that dramatizes the evils of Tinseltown. "Hollywood can be heaven for a select few while being a living hell for millions of others. Seeing it with my own eyes, I've written about the abuse that has destroyed too many desperate people," says Mannix.

Mannix's first novel, "Six Devils In The San Fernando Valley," predated the #MeToo movement and revealed the sexual manipulation of women by a powerful mogul of a major movie studio.

Ernie Mannix, Guest-host on TCM. Author, Ernie Mannix

Mannix redeems these women and features them as heroes — "they confront their attackers and seek revenge on the men who take advantage of them. Many of the abusers in Hollywood are just nerds with absolute power having their way with desperate people. They get away with it because they're able to hide all their horrific behavior behind the walls of the studios. Motion picture companies can be citadels filled with nasty secrets."

Ernie Mannix spent many years in Hollywood as an award-winning composer and music editor on features and television shows such as, "Hellboy," HBO's "Big Love," and "Herbie Fully Loaded," for Disney. Development of his novels for television is currently underway.

