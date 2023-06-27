The Road to Tenure Can Be Deadly! Dark Comedy Festival Darling Publish or Perish Film Acquired by Buffalo 8, set for Nationwide Release August 18

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alation Media, LLC announces Publish or Perish, the film festival darling dark comedy from Emmy-Award winning filmmaker David Liban, has been acquired by Buffalo 8 Distribution and will be released nationwide in the U.S. on-demand on Amazon, Vudu and cable on August 18.

Publish or Perish tells the story of a professor obsessed with getting tenure, who accidentally kills a student and covers it up causing his life to spiral out of control.

Publish or Perish stars: Timothy McCracken, James Shanklin, Katie Michels, Anastasia Davidson, Caitlyn Miller, Caleb Liban, Bonnie Clarisse Utter, Nick James and Mark Wilson. Publish or Perish was financed and produced by Jonathan Miller and his Alation Media banner along with David Liban, an actual tenured professor and filmmaker who also wrote and directed the film. This collaboration marks Miller's debut as a feature film producer.

Publish or Perish has had a resounding festival run with Awards and official selections. The film took home Best Feature at the Crystal Palace International Film Festival in the UK, Best Feature, Best Director and Best Actor at the Beaufort International Film Festival, Best Comedy at the Sunscreen Film Festival and Best Comedy Feature at the Los Angeles Theatrical Release Competition and Awards. Other official selections include: Sedona International Film Festival, Oceanside International Film Festival (Best Supporting Actor win), Northern Virginia Film and Music Festival (7 Awards including Best Feature), Myrtle Beach Film Festival, Romford Film Festival UK (Audience Choice, Best Feature), Atlantic Bridge Film Festival (Best International Film), Spotlight International Film Festival, Desertscape International Film Festival, Rabat Comedy International Film Festival, Marina Del Rey Film Festival (Best Supporting Actress), and Richmond International Film Festival.

"As a former professor myself, I thoroughly enjoyed the nuanced world that Publish or Perish created" said Buffalo 8's Head of Distribution, Nikki Stier Justice.

"David was able to draw inspiration from actual events in this funny and thrilling story," said Jonathan Miller. "Anyone who has had an adversarial relationship with a boss or the stress of a deadline will appreciate the nuances of tenure."

Publish or Perish promises to captivate audiences with its dark humor and thrilling narrative, exploring the humorous intricacies of the tenure pursuit and the consequences of one professor's fateful actions.

Alation Media, LLC

Jonathan Miller is the founder, President & CEO of Alation Media and its parent company, Parsonex Enterprises, a diversified financial services firm.

