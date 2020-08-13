The Roadmap to Homeownership is Helping Prospective Buyers Find Their Dream Home

SEAL BEACH, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchasing a home is one of the biggest milestones in many people's lives, and for many new homebuyers, it can be a complex process to manage. The Olson Company's Roadmap to Homeownership blogs provide prospective buyers with important things to remember, benefits to consider, and makes a strong case why now is the right time for homebuyers to buy their brand-new dream home with The Olson Company.

The Roadmap to Homeownership answers three key questions:

Low interest rates, coupled with the benefits of a long-term investment of buying a home in the current market can be appealing to current eligible renters. Homeownership means living on one's own terms, free to personalize your home to your style and free from the landlords and the yearly threat of increasing rent. The stability of a fixed rate mortgage means finances are more predictable. The Olson Company's Designers assist buyers in personalizing every aspect of their home down to the last detail, saving buyers from the complex and often stress-inducing remodeling process.

Olson makes it an easy decision for being the community of choice for many prospective homebuyers. From attainability, location, walkability, sustainability, to the integration of healthy home and smart-home features, Olson aims to help guide buyers towards their path to ownership.

Explore Olson communities throughout Orange County and Los Angeles and contact Olson's Home Advisors to learn more.

About The Olson Company

The Olson Company is California's premier builder of affordable new home communities in the state's most in-demand urban centers. In partnership with cities and other local and state agencies, Olson works to provide multi-tiered solutions to the critical issues of affordable for-sale housing, community redevelopment, transportation and sustainability. Recognized for creating thoughtfully designed communities within reach of California homebuyers, Olson has built more than 11,000 single-family attached, single-family detached, live/work and mixed-use in-town homes across 100 cities since 1988. Headquartered in Seal Beach, California, Olson is the proud recipient of many top customer experience awards including the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 Eliant Homebuyers' Choice first-place awards for Overall Purchase and Ownership Experience.

