The Robert M. Minkoff Collection Gifted to Museum of Glass

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Glass (MOG), a premier contemporary art museum dedicated to glass and glassmaking, has received a seminal collection of artwork showcasing the development of glass as a studio and contemporary art medium from the Robert M. Minkoff Foundation. With the addition of Robert Minkoff's personal collection of more than 400 works of art, the Museum's glass holdings are now the largest in the Western United States.

"We are honored and grateful to receive this gift from the Minkoff Foundation," said Debbie Lenk, Executive Director, Museum of Glass. "This is the first major Studio Glass collection given to the Museum and it is transformational for us. Its comprehensive representation of glass artists, both nationally and internationally, provides a foundation for MOG to tell vital stories of studio and contemporary glass."

A long-time MOG Trustee and the Museum's first Trustee Emeritus, Minkoff selected Museum of Glass to house his collection before passing away in September 2020. Developed through decades of patronage and philanthropy, the collection celebrates the incredible diversity of glass art and its possibilities in the field of contemporary art. The collecting philosophy that drove his passion complements that of Museum of Glass and expands the Museum's Studio Glass collection, adding works from masters such as Jaroslava Brychtová, Stanislav Libenský, Klaus Moje, Debora Moore, William Morris, Paul Stankard, Therman Statom, and Lino Tagliapietra. It also provides a look at innovative new approaches to the material by artists including Steffan Dam, Luke Jerram, Silvia Levenson, Beth Lipman, and Karen LaMonte.

"It was important to our father that his collection resides at a museum where he invested so much of himself and one located in the Pacific Northwest, at the heart of the Studio Glass movement in the United States," said Rachel Loving, Minkoff's daughter and Robert M. Minkoff Foundation Trustee. "We are confident Museum of Glass will carry our father's legacy forward through thoughtful and scholarly use of his art."

Museum of Glass has made significant additions to its Permanent Collection, which has been developed largely with works from artists who have participated in the Visiting Artist Residency Program, over the past several years. Following the announcement of the promised gift by Steven and Roslyn Shulman in 2018 of 660 works of René Lalique, the Minkoff collection further enriches the stories of the development of modern and contemporary glass told through the Museum's collections.

"Collector and philanthropist Robert Minkoff began to collect after he discovered the solid glass sculptures of Richard Ritter, which offer interior worlds he found both meditative and inspiring. This launched Robert on a decades-long quest to acquire some of the best examples of artistic expression in glass in all techniques," said Andrew Page, Editor, Glass: The UrbanGlass Art Quarterly, and former director of the Robert M. Minkoff Foundation. "The resulting collection spans the conceptual to the decorative, from monumental works of cast glass to smaller-scale experimental pieces by emerging artists. Like the collector, the works reveal a boundless curiosity and quest for aesthetic refinement in a uniquely transformative material."

Museum of Glass will celebrate this significant gift, and the endowment for its stewardship, with an installation in the Museum's Grand Hall, A Glimpse at the Robert M. Minkoff Foundation Collection, opening October 15, 2020. A major exhibition honoring Minkoff and his collection, with accompanying educational programming, will open in Spring 2022. It will be accompanied by a catalog highlighting the breadth of the collection.

Located in Tacoma, Washington, Museum of Glass is a premier contemporary art museum dedicated to glass and glassmaking in the West Coast's largest and most active museum glass studio. Opened in 2002, the Museum has established a reputation for hosting impactful and engaging artist residencies, organizing nationally traveling exhibitions, and creating unique programs for visitors while building a growing permanent collection chronicling the development of modern and contemporary glass. Museum of Glass provides an environment for artists and the public to ignite creativity, fuel discovery, and enrich their lives through glass and glassmaking.

