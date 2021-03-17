The Robert Talbott® Brand Assets are For Sale

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com) announced that it is seeking offers to acquire the intellectual property assets associated with the Robert Talbott® brand, including trademarks and the www.RobertTalbott.com domain.

Since 1950, the Robert Talbott brand has grown from its roots as a designer of fine quality men's neckwear to a beloved brand known for its array of bespoke products for men and women. After the successful introduction of neckwear, the brand introduced men's dress shirts, sportswear, sweaters and outerwear, followed by the complete Audrey Talbott women's line of shirts, shearling and leather outerwear and accessories. The Robert Talbott brand is known for its ready to wear offerings as well as a unique made-to measure tailored clothing program of fine, custom-made shirts and neckwear. In recent years sales of Robert Talbott branded product were split equally between retail and wholesale.

"There are not many menswear brands with the cachet and exclusivity of Robert Talbott," commented Hilco Streambank senior vice president Richelle Kalnit. "The brand is uniquely positioned to appeal to discerning customers in multiple channels and categories seeking its casual yet sophisticated statement for today's relaxed work and event needs."

The deadline for submitting offers to acquire the property is Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.), and a sale of the property will be conducted pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.), by Hilco Streambank as agent for Crossroads Financing, LLC, a secured lender. Parties interested in learning more about the Robert Talbott intellectual property assets should visit www.hilcostreambank.com/robert-talbott, or contact Hilco Streambank representatives directly.

David Peress Executive Vice President [email protected] 617.642.1909 Richelle Kalnit Senior Vice President [email protected] 212.993.7214 Ryan Brenner Analyst [email protected] 212.993.7213

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

