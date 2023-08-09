The Robotic Window Cleaners Market size is expected to increase at a CAGR of 21.44% between 2023 and 2027 | Robotic window cleaners minimize laborer injury and fatal accidents driving the market growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

09 Aug, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotic Window Cleaners Market size is expected to grow by USD 1,865.48 Million at a CAGR of 21.44% from 2022 to 2027. This surge is driven by several key factors:


Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Window Cleaners Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Window Cleaners Market 2023-2027

  • Increasing Number of Buildings with Large Windows: Architecture has evolved, and modern buildings are designed with larger and more complex windows. These large windows require frequent cleaning and maintenance, which has led to a higher demand for robotic window cleaners as they can efficiently clean these surfaces without manual intervention.
  • Technological Advancements and Convergence: Robotic window cleaners have benefited from technological advancements, making them more efficient, safe, and user-friendly. The convergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence, computer vision, and advanced sensors has improved the capabilities of robotic window cleaners, further driving their adoption in the market.
  • Focus on Safety and Efficiency: Robotic window cleaners offer a safer alternative to manual window cleaning, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries associated with traditional methods. As safety concerns become more prominent, businesses and homeowners are increasingly opting for robotic window cleaners to improve cleaning efficiency while minimizing risks to workers.
  • Convenience and Time-Saving Benefits: Robotic window cleaners offer convenience and time-saving benefits to users. They can clean windows autonomously, allowing building occupants and cleaning service providers to focus on other tasks. This convenience factor has contributed to the growing popularity of robotic window cleaners.
  • Environmental Concerns: Robotic window cleaners typically use less water and cleaning agents compared to traditional cleaning methods. This eco-friendly aspect has garnered interest from environmentally conscious consumers and businesses, leading to increased adoption of robotic window cleaners.

Overall, these key factors have synergistically driven the surge in the Robotic Window Cleaners Market, and the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory during the forecast period. To view the insights of market drives and trends, download the sample report.

Robotic Window Cleaners Market

The Robotic Window Cleaners Market is witnessing substantial growth due to factors such as increasing demand for cleaning large windows, technological advancements, safety concerns, and growth in the real estate industry. Robotic window cleaners offer efficient and safe cleaning solutions, driving their adoption in both commercial and residential sectors. Overall, the market's future looks promising, with North America being a key contributor to its expansion. To buy a complete report on the Robotic Window Cleaners Market, click here.

The market is extensively covered in this report, including market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (commercial, residential, and industrial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also includes an in-depth analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges. Historic market data from 2017 to 2021 is also included.

Below are some companies actively implementing various strategies to enhance their presence and competitiveness in the Robotic Window Cleaners Market.

  • American Fleet Inc.
  • Bona
  • Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd.
  • Dongguan Sun Smile Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd.
  • Hobot Technology Inc.
  • Shenzhen Purerobo Intelligent Tech Co. Ltd.
  • Skyline Robotics
  • Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd.

These companies are implementing various strategies to enhance their presence in the market, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product launches.

Below, find some similar reports:

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: The robotic vacuum cleaner market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 17.62% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,701.72 million. The report covers market segmentation by application (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Find the report here.

Robotic Air Purifier Market: The robotic air purifier market share is expected to grow by an estimated USD 486.54 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 11.37%. The report covers market segmentation by end-user (Residential and Commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Find the report here.

