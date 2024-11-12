The Robotics Education & Competition Foundation (RECF) Expands its Partnerships with Native Tribes to Bridge Educational Divide Through Robotics Programming

The Indigenous Robotics initiative introduces students to robotics and weaves their rich cultural heritage together to access quality hands-on STEM learning. By equipping students with the tools they need to thrive in the future workforce, the REC Foundation aims to foster a more equitable society and ensure that STEM education is accessible and inclusive.

An example of this initiative is the upcoming 5th Annual Southwest Native American Showcase, funded by Google.org, which will take place from November 14 to 16, 2024, in Whiteriver, Arizona, with additional support from Amazon. This showcase will serve as a powerful stepping stone for students, allowing them to build essential skills while experiencing the exciting world of robotics for the first time. Additionally, this event offers an opportunity to earn coveted spots at the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship, the world's largest robotics competition.

"We are honored to collaborate with Native Tribes to offer opportunities that not only enhance students' education but also respect and incorporate their cultural values," said Suzanne DePoe, a Grant Support Specialist at the REC Foundation and Citizen of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz. "With our partners, the REC Foundation is offering the critical access and resources that help inspire these young minds to envision themselves as innovators and leaders within their communities and beyond."

To learn more about this initiative, visit this site.

The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation is a global organization dedicated to increasing student engagement in science, technology, engineering, math, and computer science (STEM) by engaging students in hands-on, curriculum-based robotics and drone programs. The foundation empowers educators to inspire and equip students for success through comprehensive programs encompassing competitions, education, and workforce readiness. The REC Foundation strives to create a future where every student designs and innovates as part of a team, overcomes failure, perseveres, and emerges confident in their ability to meet global challenges. Through sustainable and affordable curriculum-based robotics programs, the REC Foundation inspires students, one robot at a time.

