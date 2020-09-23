The Robots Are Coming… to Combat Sports Training: STRYK is Launching the Next Evolution of Combat Sports Training with its Unique Robotic Fighting Coach, RXT-1

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The robots are coming to combat sports training with a new company, STRYK, https://www.strykusa.com/, launching its unique robotic fighting coach, RXT-1, promising the next evolution in fight training.

The robots are coming to combat sports training with a new company, STRYK, https://www.strykusa.com/, launching its unique robotic fighting coach, RXT-1, promising the next evolution in fight training. Created by a former U.S. Army Special Forces Explosives Specialist and a long-time combat sports participant, the company's innovative RXT-1 robot is designed with four foam arms, a head target, and a torso pad option, and offers three different training mode options. Think of it as man vs. machine to enable you to enhance your fighting skills. Or a sparring partner that never gets tired. The RXT-1 allows you to get in extra sparring rounds without risking injury while training at variable tempos, speeds, and attack stimuli you wouldn't easily experience with comparable human partners. STRYK has launched a Kickstarter campaign, https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/stryk/in-home-mma-striking-and-agility-trainer-the-rxt-1-robot?ref=4ozhzi.

Created by a former U.S. Army Special Forces Explosives Specialist and a long-time combat sports participant, the company's innovative RXT-1 robot is designed with four foam arms, a head target, and a torso pad option, and offers three different training mode options: Practice, Spar, and Combinations. The RXT-1 is not intended to replace human sparring partners but to complement such training through improving the users' reaction time, mental processing speed, and hand-eye coordination.

Think of it as man vs. machine to enable you to enhance your fighting skills. Or a sparring partner that never gets tired. The RXT-1 allows you to get in extra sparring rounds without risking injury while training at variable tempos, speeds, and attack stimuli you wouldn't easily experience with comparable human partners.

"It's truly a unique product. The RXT-1 strikes at fighters in a realistic yet unpredictable fashion. There has never been a striking pad system that hits back. There is only one robot fight coach in the world -- RXT-1," said Brent Verdialez, founder and CEO of STRYK and inventor of the RXT-1. "If practiced with daily, users will notice results within a week. We offer the first physical human and robot interactive coach in the sports industry. The future of fight training is here today with our innovative robot coach."

Top benefits of the RXT-1 include:

A human interactive training robot

Workout without feeling like its hard work

Learn to defend oneself

Improve cognitive processing, reaction time, reflexes, hand-eye coordination, memory, and visual processing speed, etc.

Get in shape

Additional RXT-1 product features include:

Ease of use anywhere – RXT-1 can be used at home, at the gym, in your garage, in a dojo, at schools, or anywhere it can be mounted indoors.

– RXT-1 can be used at home, at the gym, in your garage, in a dojo, at schools, or anywhere it can be mounted indoors. Three training modes -- The RXT-1 has three training modes: Practice, Spar, and Combinations. In Practice mode, strikes are predictable and come every two seconds. In Spar mode, the robot strikes randomly according to the preselected level. In Combinations mode, RXT-1 will strike according to the combinations the user selects and the order they are selected. You can set the robot trainer to run for 1-12 rounds, and 1 to 3-minute rounds.

The RXT-1 has three training modes: Practice, Spar, and Combinations. In Practice mode, strikes are predictable and come every two seconds. In Spar mode, the robot strikes randomly according to the preselected level. In Combinations mode, RXT-1 will strike according to the combinations the user selects and the order they are selected. You can set the robot trainer to run for 1-12 rounds, and 1 to 3-minute rounds. Adjustable speeds – Speeds for the RXT-1 can be adjusted from 20%-100%. The RXT-1 can strike up to five times a second, which means the robotic arm travels at a speed of approximately 40 mph.

– Speeds for the RXT-1 can be adjusted from 20%-100%. The RXT-1 can strike up to five times a second, which means the robotic arm travels at a speed of approximately 40 mph. Durable -- As long as the body and the joints are not directly struck, the RXT-1 can potentially outlast a fighter's career.

-- As long as the body and the joints are not directly struck, the RXT-1 can potentially outlast a fighter's career. Affordable -- When compared to costly and outdated training products currently on the market, RXT-1 is affordable and starts at $699 .

STRYK has launched a Kickstarter campaign, https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/stryk/in-home-mma-striking-and-agility-trainer-the-rxt-1-robot?ref=4ozhzi, to spread awareness about the company's affordable and revolutionary robot fighting coach, RXT-1.

ABOUT STRYK

Created by a former 10-year U.S. Army Special Forces Explosives Specialist and long-time combat sports participant, STRYK, https://www.strykusa.com/, is launching its unique robotic fighting coach, RXT-1, promising the next evolution in fight training.

Media Contact:

George Pappas

Conservaco/The Ignite Agency

562 857-5680

[email protected]

http://ignitecfp.com

SOURCE STRYK