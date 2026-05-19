The Rockefeller Foundation and Temasek Trust Announce Global Coalition for Nuclear Philanthropy

GCNP aims to mobilise and coordinate philanthropic capital to accelerate efficient, safe, secure, and equitable nuclear energy deployment globally – 0.1%-0.2% of climate philanthropy currently goes towards it.

The Coalition seeks to expand and align philanthropic support for nuclear energy as a driver of clean energy security, economic growth, energy abundance, and human development.

Coalition members include Blue Horizons Foundation, CleanEcon, Founders Pledge, Ray Rothrock, and the Rodel Foundation with the Oppenheimer Project serving as Strategic Partner; like-minded partners are welcome to join.

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Philanthropy Asia Summit, part of Ecosperity Week in Singapore, The Rockefeller Foundation and Temasek Trust today announced the Global Coalition for Nuclear Philanthropy (GCNP), a collaborative initiative to mobilise philanthropic capital in support of nuclear energy as a driver for clean energy security, economic growth, energy abundance, and human development. The Coalition welcomes philanthropic partners to join this effort.

Dickson Lim, Philanthropy Advisory Lead, Temasek Trust; Head, TT Foundation Advisors and Ashvin Dayal, Senior Vice President, Power, The Rockefeller Foundation at the announcement of the Global Coalition for Nuclear Philanthropy (GCNP) at the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2026

From 2024 through 2026, the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts some of the highest growth rates in electricity demand, driven by higher heat and increased consumption of energy. Meeting this need will require a range of energy options, including nuclear. Recent analysis, including The Rockefeller Foundation's 2025 work on nuclear and total system costs, shows that firm, safe, and non-emitting nuclear generation and variable renewables are mutually reinforcing: each makes the other more affordable and effective at scale.

"Universal energy abundance – the kind that powers industries, anchors economies, and raises living standards for billions – requires firm, clean power alongside renewables. The next generation of nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors, is advancing fast and costs are coming down, opening a real prospect that many developing and emerging economies could add safe, abundant, clean baseload power to their energy mix," said Ashvin Dayal, Senior Vice President for Power at The Rockefeller Foundation, during the convening at the Philanthropy Asia Summit. "Getting there will take serious work on policy, regulation, finance, and human capital. That is precisely why we are forming the Global Coalition for Nuclear Philanthropy now."

Philanthropy has, for decades, underinvested in the nuclear space. According to analysis by Founders Pledge drawing on ClimateWorks Foundation data, only 0.1–0.2% of climate philanthropy supports nuclear energy, less than $2 of every $1,000. Yet, interest and investment in nuclear energy are growing among policymakers, leading technology companies, and financial institutions.

"Nuclear power is a vital clean energy source that can help address the climate crisis. Through the Global Coalition for Nuclear Philanthropy, we aim to convene like-minded partners to support informed dialogue and responsible approaches to nuclear energy in upholding the highest standards of safety, security, and responsible waste management," said Desmond Kuek, Executive Director and CEO, Temasek Trust.

Global Coalition for Nuclear Philanthropy:

The Rockefeller Foundation and Temasek Trust are part of a growing coalition of other foundations and supporters – including Blue Horizons Foundation, CleanEcon, Founders Pledge, Ray Rothrock, and the Rodel Foundation – committed to furthering philanthropic support for nuclear energy. This aligns with the COP28 Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy, a global pledge by over 30 countries to triple their nuclear power capacity by 2050 to meet net-zero goals.

Oppenheimer Project, which has co-developed the Coalition from concept to launch, will serve as Strategic Partner.

Upon the appointment of GCNP's Secretariat, TT Foundation Advisors, the philanthropy advisory arm of Temasek Trust, will provide infrastructure support for the Secretariat in its initial years, including tailored donor-advised funds and grant management services.

GCNP will grow and align philanthropic capital for nuclear across four strategic pathways, with the aim of supporting more countries in exploring the safe and credible integration of nuclear into their energy mix over the next 5 to 10 years:

Build the case: Develop data-informed, culturally grounded narratives that connect nuclear energy to concrete outcomes – energy security, climate resilience, industrial competitiveness, and equitable development – and build durable public support. Grow the field: Expand the global talent, institutions, and networks needed to deploy and govern nuclear power safely and effectively. Make it bankable: De-risk financing structures and attract the public and private capital needed to bring nuclear projects to scale. Strengthen governance: Build upon successful initiatives to strengthen safety, security, and governance frameworks to ensure nuclear expansion is verifiable and robust.

The Coalition will also serve as a platform for funders to access shared knowledge, identify high-leverage opportunities aligned with their priorities, and build partnerships.

The GCNP will be informed by experts from government, industry, academia, civil society, and international institutions, with local stakeholders and practitioners serving as partners to identify priorities and design interventions.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

Investing $30 billion over the last 113 years to promote the well-being of humanity, The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on unlikely partnerships and innovative solutions that deliver measurable results for people in the United States and around the world. We leverage scientific breakthroughs, artificial intelligence, and new technologies to make big bets across energy, food, health, and finance, including with our public charity, RF Catalytic Capital (RFCC). For more information, sign up for our newsletter at www.rockefellerfoundation.org/subscribe and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn, Instagram @rockefellerfdn, YouTube @RockefellerFdn, and LinkedIn @the-rockefeller-foundation.

About Temasek Trust

Temasek Trust was established by Temasek Holdings and is a steward of philanthropic assets. It aims to catalyse positive impact by protecting the planet, uplifting communities, connecting people, and advancing capabilities. By forging new pathways for philanthropy and impact investing with like-minded partners, Temasek Trust seeks to promote catalytic philanthropy as a force for good. For more information, visit www.temasektrust.org.sg. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOURCE The Rockefeller Foundation