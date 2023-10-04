The Rockefeller Foundation and The Asian Institute of Technology Partner to Drive Climate-Resilient Agriculture Solutions in Southeast Asia

The Rockefeller Foundation and The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) join forces to catalyze regenerative agriculture practices, minimize climate change impacts, and promote sustainable food production in Southeast Asia .

NEW DELHI, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continued endeavor to enhance climate change resilience in Asia, The Rockefeller Foundation will support the AIT to catalyze regenerative agriculture practices in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states of Cambodia, Laos People's Democratic Republic, and Thailand. The collaboration seeks to address critical challenges in the agriculture sector – including climate change impacts, greenhouse gas emissions, and sustainable food production – by emphasizing nature-positive solutions characterized by regenerative, non-depleting, and non-destructive production systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance agricultural sustainability. The collaboration aims to support farmers, policymakers, researchers, and communities by driving climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable practices in Southeast Asia.

Left to right: Ms. Elizabeth Yee, Executive Vice President, Programs, The Rockefeller Foundation; Prof. Shobhakar Dhakal, Professor and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand and Ms. Deepali Khanna, Vice President, Asia Regional Office, The Rockefeller Foundation.

"We are excited to work with The Rockefeller Foundation on this critical initiative," said Professor Kazuo Yamamoto, Interim President of AIT. "AIT's research capabilities, combined with The Rockefeller Foundation's expertise and support, will help drive positive change in agriculture and benefit farmers, policymakers, and communities across Southeast Asia."

The AIT and The Rockefeller Foundation forged their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to establish a framework for collaboration between the two organizations.

"This collaboration with The AIT aligns with our commitment to promoting regenerative agriculture and addressing the urgent challenges posed by climate change", stated Deepali Khanna, Vice President, Asia Regional Office, The Rockefeller Foundation, expressing enthusiasm about the partnership. "By generating empirical evidence and policy recommendations, we aim to catalyze the adoption of sustainable farming practices in Southeast Asia and improve the resilience of food systems."

This grant aligns with The Rockefeller Foundation's recently announced US$1 billion, five-year climate strategy, which aims to promote human opportunity while propelling climate solutions.

The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) is an international institute of higher learning established in 1959 to help meet the region's growing needs for advanced learning in science, engineering, technology and management, research, and capacity building.

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish.

