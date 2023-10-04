The Rockefeller Foundation and The Asian Institute of Technology Partner to Drive Climate-Resilient Agriculture Solutions in Southeast Asia

News provided by

The Rockefeller Foundation

04 Oct, 2023, 11:02 ET

  • The Rockefeller Foundation and The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) join forces to catalyze regenerative agriculture practices, minimize climate change impacts, and promote sustainable food production in Southeast Asia.
  • The collaboration aligns with The Rockefeller Foundation's US$1 billion climate strategy, focusing on scientific action to address climate change and promote human opportunity.
  • The collaboration aims to benefit farmers, policymakers, researchers, and communities by driving climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable practices in Southeast Asia.
    The partnership emphasizes nature-positive solutions, characterized by regenerative, non-depleting, and non-destructive production systems, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance agricultural sustainability.

NEW DELHI, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continued endeavor to enhance climate change resilience in Asia, The Rockefeller Foundation will support the AIT to catalyze regenerative agriculture practices in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states of Cambodia, Laos People's Democratic Republic, and Thailand. The collaboration seeks to address critical challenges in the agriculture sector – including climate change impacts, greenhouse gas emissions, and sustainable food production – by emphasizing nature-positive solutions characterized by regenerative, non-depleting, and non-destructive production systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance agricultural sustainability. The collaboration aims to support farmers, policymakers, researchers, and communities by driving climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable practices in Southeast Asia.

Continue Reading
Left to right: Ms. Elizabeth Yee, Executive Vice President, Programs, The Rockefeller Foundation; Prof. Shobhakar Dhakal, Professor and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand and Ms. Deepali Khanna, Vice President, Asia Regional Office, The Rockefeller Foundation.
Left to right: Ms. Elizabeth Yee, Executive Vice President, Programs, The Rockefeller Foundation; Prof. Shobhakar Dhakal, Professor and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand and Ms. Deepali Khanna, Vice President, Asia Regional Office, The Rockefeller Foundation.

"We are excited to work with The Rockefeller Foundation on this critical initiative," said Professor Kazuo Yamamoto, Interim President of AIT. "AIT's research capabilities, combined with The Rockefeller Foundation's expertise and support, will help drive positive change in agriculture and benefit farmers, policymakers, and communities across Southeast Asia."

The AIT and The Rockefeller Foundation forged their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to establish a framework for collaboration between the two organizations.

"This collaboration with The AIT aligns with our commitment to promoting regenerative agriculture and addressing the urgent challenges posed by climate change", stated Deepali Khanna, Vice President, Asia Regional Office, The Rockefeller Foundation, expressing enthusiasm about the partnership. "By generating empirical evidence and policy recommendations, we aim to catalyze the adoption of sustainable farming practices in Southeast Asia and improve the resilience of food systems."

This grant aligns with The Rockefeller Foundation's recently announced US$1 billion, five-year climate strategy, which aims to promote human opportunity while propelling climate solutions.

The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT)

The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) is an international institute of higher learning established in 1959 to help meet the region's growing needs for advanced learning in science, engineering, technology and management, research, and capacity building. AIT's mission is to develop highly qualified and committed professionals who will play a leading role in the sustainable development of the region and its integration into the global economy. For more information about AIT, visit https://ait.ac.th/.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We make big bets to promote the well-being of humanity. Today, we are focused on advancing human opportunity and reversing the climate crisis by transforming systems in food, health, energy, and finance. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at http://rockefellerfoundation.org and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn.

SOURCE The Rockefeller Foundation

Also from this source

GEAPP GLC Powers Ahead to Accelerate Affordable Clean Energy for All

The Rockefeller Foundation Commits over USD 1 Billion to Advance Climate Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.