The Rockefeller Foundation Announces Laura May-Lung Cha Joins its Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rockefeller Foundation is pleased to announce that Laura May-Lung Cha, Chair of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEX), which is one of the world's largest exchange groups by market capitalization, will serve on its Board of Trustees. In addition to being a trailblazer in the financial world as first chairwoman of the HKEX and supporter of greater diversity and gender equity in the workplace, Ms. Cha brings decades of international, listed company, and public sector experience to the Foundation's board.

"Laura Cha is a proven  leader in business, government, and philanthropy—we're pleased to welcome her to the board at an exciting time for our institution," said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. "She shares The Rockefeller Foundation's commitment to humanity and to the sorts of big bets required to make good on our five-year, $1-billion-dollar commitment to slow the climate crisis while advancing human opportunity."

Since 2001, Ms. Cha has held several senior leadership positions, including Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing, member of the Executive Council of Hong Kong, Chairman of the Financial Services Development Council of Hong Kong, and Chairman of the University Grants Committee of Hong Kong. During this time, she also received the Silver Bauhinia Star, Gold Bauhinia Star, and Grand Bauhinia Medal from the Government of Hong Kong for her public service. In 2018, Ms. Cha became the first female chair of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. She has also sat on the boards of a number of leading international companies, including HSBC and Unilever.

"I am pleased to welcome Laura Cha to one of philanthropy's strongest, most innovative boards," said James Stavridis, retired four-star U.S. Navy Admiral and Chair of The Rockefeller Foundation Board of Trustees. "Her regional and financial expertise, as well as her dedication to public service, complements that of our current Trustees well."

Born in Shanghai and raised in Hong Kong, Ms. Cha earned her B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Juris Doctorate degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. Alongside HKEX, she currently serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Ant Group Co., Ltd., Senior International Advisor of Foundation Assets Management AB, member of Sotheby's International Advisory Board, Vice Chairman of the International Advisory Council of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Director of the World Federation of Exchanges.

"It is a pleasure and great privilege to join The Rockefeller Foundation Board of Trustees," said Ms. Cha. "I hope my broad international experience and, in particular, my Asian expertise will enhance and further The Rockefeller Foundation's efforts to build a more equitable, sustainable future for all."

About The Rockefeller Foundation
The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We make big bets to promote the well-being of humanity. Today, we are focused on advancing human opportunity and reversing the climate crisis by transforming systems in food, health, energy, and finance. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at http://rockefellerfoundation.org and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn.

SOURCE The Rockefeller Foundation

