The Rockefeller Foundation Spotlights Africa-Led Climate Solutions at the Africa Climate Summit 2023

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya, gets underway, The Rockefeller Foundation announced it will contribute to over 20 events and roundtables during the landmark event. As a philanthropic partner of the Summit, which is led by the Republic of Kenya and African Union Commission (AUC), The Rockefeller Foundation team members and partners will focus on helping unlock much-needed climate finance and investment in clean energy, climate-smart food security, and public health solutions in Africa and the world.

"We are proud to support a range of exciting events specifically designed to unlock essential climate financing, serving as a catalyst for real investment into clean energy, food security, and public health solutions," said William Asiko, Vice President of The Rockefeller Foundation's Africa Regional Office. "The Africa Climate Summit is showcasing how the continent, which contributes the least to climate change, can teach the world the most about solving it. The Summit serves as an inspiring testament to what we can achieve when we align visions, pool resources, and act with urgency."

In addition to engaging in a range of development projects in Africa for over 100 years, The Rockefeller Foundation opened its Africa Regional Office in Nairobi in 1966. Today, approximately one-third of the Foundation's funding goes towards the African continent. Through the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), The Rockefeller Foundation is making its biggest bet in history to change energy for good. Co-launched with the IKEA Foundation and Bezos Earth Fund during the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26), GEAPP is currently active in 19 countries, nine of which are in sub-Saharan Africa. To date, GEAPP has invested more than $150 million in sub-Saharan Africa to ensure a just, green energy transition for communities confronting climate change.

