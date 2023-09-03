The Rockefeller Foundation Spotlights Africa-Led Climate Solutions at the Africa Climate Summit 2023

ACS Philanthropic Partner pushes for increased investment in climate action for Africa and the world

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya, gets underway, The Rockefeller Foundation announced it will contribute to over 20 events and roundtables during the landmark event. As a philanthropic partner of the Summit, which is led by the Republic of Kenya and African Union Commission (AUC), The Rockefeller Foundation team members and partners will focus on helping unlock much-needed climate finance and investment in clean energy, climate-smart food security, and public health solutions in Africa and the world.

"The Rockefeller Foundation has been deeply engaged in a range of development projects in Africa for over 100 years, and we're committed to standing with the continent for the century to come," said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. "As the Africa Climate Summit proves, African leaders, experts, and activists are championing people-centred solutions that accelerate human opportunity and reverse the climate crisis—and the global community must come together to support their leadership."

"We are proud to support a range of exciting events specifically designed to unlock essential climate financing, serving as a catalyst for real investment into clean energy, food security, and public health solutions," said William Asiko, Vice President of The Rockefeller Foundation's Africa Regional Office. "The Africa Climate Summit is showcasing how the continent, which contributes the least to climate change, can teach the world the most about solving it. The Summit serves as an inspiring testament to what we can achieve when we align visions, pool resources, and act with urgency."

Media Events

The Rockefeller Foundation experts will participate in the following events that are open to ACS-accredited press, taking place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Sankara Hotel, and the Sarova Stanley Hotel.

Sunday 3 September 2023

18:30-20:30 Sarova Stanley Catalysing Momentum for Health Negotiations within UNFCC at COP28 Convening for African Health Ministers to establish a Common Position on Climate and Health, aligning approaches and messaging ahead of Health Day at COP28. The event will mark the start of a multi-sector movement extending beyond the health sector to involve Ministries of energy, finance, foreign affairs, and environment.

Monday, 4 September 2023



12:00-13:30 KICC Tsavo Carbon Markets for the Global South Main-stage plenary focused on Carbon Markets for the Global South, the impact they aim for, progress they've made, lessons learned, and a platform to discuss carbon market activation plans. The event will amplify the potential impact of carbon markets and highlight the opportunity for private sector investment to catalyse green growth across the continent, in partnership with African governments.



13:30-14:30 KICC ACS 2 – River Nile Climate-Smart School Meals Programmes as a Pathway to Mitigate the Effects of Climate Change in Africa High-level panel discussion to advocate for African countries to invest and prioritize climate-friendly school meals as a pathway towards climate action. The event will bring together leadership from African countries, farmer representatives, and the private sector to outline the different entry points and opportunities that school feeding programmes can offer to encourage climate-smart agricultural practices in rural communities and trigger the adoption of green technologies for school meals infrastructure.



15:30-16:30 KICC ACS 4 – Karre Mountain Building Climate Resilient Health Systems Panel focused on science-based, human-centred approaches to unlocking financing for climate-forward adaptation within health systems, featuring perspectives from global funders, regional leaders, and Malawi's Ministry of Health.



Tuesday, 5 September



07:45-10:45 Sankara African Energy Futures Initiative Discussion on powering world-class African analysis for energy transition, highlighting the return on investment in energy planning for African governments, promising a robust green energy transition.



12:00-14:00 African School of Energy Regulation Launch Sankara Convening of high-level stakeholders from national governments across Africa and multilateral institutions to launch the African School of Energy Regulation, highlighting the need for regulatory innovation as a means of unlocking investments for more affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy systems on the continent. Wednesday, 6 September 09:00-10:30 Serena Hotel Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Consortium Roundtable event to spotlight BESS's progress and its significance in Africa's green industrialization journey. The gathering will showcase the benefits, challenges, and opportunities BESS technologies provide with a specific focus on Africa's priorities. Stakeholders will be encouraged to collaborate and engage on BESS projects that have the potential to drive scale and positive change across the continent.

The Rockefeller Foundation Experts

Several experts from The Rockefeller Foundation will be participating, including:

William Asiko , Vice President of The Rockefeller Foundation's Africa Regional Office

, Vice President of The Rockefeller Foundation's Africa Regional Office Ashvin Dayal , Senior Vice President of Power & Climate at The Rockefeller Foundation

, Senior Vice President of Power & Climate at The Rockefeller Foundation Mehrdad Ehsani , Vice President of The Rockefeller Foundation's Food Initiatives in Africa

, Vice President of The Rockefeller Foundation's Food Initiatives in Erica Guyer , General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of The Rockefeller Foundation

, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of The Rockefeller Foundation Wadzanayi Muchenje , Director of The Rockefeller Foundation's Africa Regional Office & Health

, Director of The Rockefeller Foundation's Africa Regional Office & Health Eric Pelofsky , Vice President of Global Economic Recovery at The Rockefeller Foundation

, Vice President of Global Economic Recovery at The Rockefeller Foundation Naveen Rao , MD, FACP, Senior Vice President of Health at The Rockefeller Foundation

, MD, FACP, Senior Vice President of Health at The Rockefeller Foundation Elizabeth Yee , Executive Vice President of Global Program Strategy at The Rockefeller Foundation

In addition to engaging in a range of development projects in Africa for over 100 years, The Rockefeller Foundation opened its Africa Regional Office in Nairobi in 1966. Today, approximately one-third of the Foundation's funding goes towards the African continent. Through the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), The Rockefeller Foundation is making its biggest bet in history to change energy for good. Co-launched with the IKEA Foundation and Bezos Earth Fund during the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26), GEAPP is currently active in 19 countries, nine of which are in sub-Saharan Africa. To date, GEAPP has invested more than $150 million in sub-Saharan Africa to ensure a just, green energy transition for communities confronting climate change.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We work to promote the well-being of humanity and make opportunity universal and sustainable. Our focus is on scaling renewable energy for all, stimulating economic mobility, and ensuring equitable access to health care and nutritious food. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at rockefellerfoundation.org and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn.

