The Roddenberry Foundation Launches Campaign Celebrating Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry's Centennial

People worldwide are invited to join #BoldlyGo100. Submissions can be made through the website, BoldlyGo100.org. Tweet this

In partnership with Paramount+, the global Boldly Go campaign launches today ahead of Paramount+'s Star Trek Day celebration. The celebration, which will be live streamed for free at StarTrek.com/Day at 8:30 PM ET, is a red-carpet event featuring actors and creators from new and old Star Trek series, including LeVar Burton, George Takei, and Patrick Stewart.

OTOY, an Academy Award-winning graphics technology company, is partnering on the campaign to power the creation of the collective digital artwork on the blockchain using the RNDR Network. As creator of the Roddenberry Archive, a multi-decade, collaborative effort to memorialize Gene Roddenberry's life and work in a permanent and canonical blockchain record, OTOY is deeply invested in honoring his legacy. OTOY and The Roddenberry Foundation will collaborate with renowned digital artists, including participation from celebrated digital artist Beeple, to combine thousands of campaign submissions from around the world into a single piece of digital artwork that will be made available to the public and auctioned to generate funds for nonprofit organizations—ensuring the public's Star Trek-inspired hopes for the future translate into real-world impact. All proceeds will go to nonprofits.

The Foundation is also partnering with Planet, operator of nearly 200 satellites in space that provide daily data and insights about Earth, to etch the campaign's digital artwork onto a network of its satellites, which will be launched into space in 2022—memorializing our collective hope for humanity's future in a first-of-its-kind space-based art installation worthy of the Star Trek legacy. As a company, Planet has revolutionized the Earth observation industry, democratizing access to satellite data beyond traditional sectors.

The campaign launch comes after NASA and The Roddenberry Foundation marked Gene's 100th birthday on August 19 by broadcasting his voice into space via NASA's Deep Space network.

People from around the world are invited to join the campaign by answering the prompt "what gives you hope for a better future?" in the form of a video, photo, selfie, or other message and posting to social media using #BoldlyGo100. Submissions can also be made through the campaign website, BoldlyGo100.org. Submissions are open through the end of 2021.

About The Roddenberry Foundation

Inspired by the life and legacy of Gene Roddenberry, The Foundation supports innovation, risk-taking, and experimentation to disrupt existing dynamics, inspire action, and discover new ways to help the world move towards a better future. By supporting remarkable risk-takers and unlikely changemakers, The Foundation strives for a more equitable, inclusive, and harmonious society. www.roddenberryfoundation.org

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS, combines live sports, breaking news, and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streaming's other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

About Planet

Planet is the leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible, and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 600 customers, comprised of the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education, and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company.

https://www.planet.com/

About OTOY

OTOY Inc. is the definitive cloud graphics company, pioneering technology that is redefining content creation and delivery for media and entertainment organizations around the world. OTOY's Academy Award®-winning technology is used by leading visual effects studios, artists, animators, designers, architects, and engineers, providing unprecedented creative freedom, new levels of realism, and new economics in content creation and distribution powered by the cloud. In 2017, OTOY released The RNDR Network (RNDR) - the industry's first blockchain GPU rendering network and 3D marketplace, powering next generation media and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). For more information, visit www.otoy.com and www.rendertoken.com.

