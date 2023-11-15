The Roig Academy Builds Awareness About Dyslexia with Special School Event This Friday

"Treasures of Tenacity" Exhibit Empowers Students With Dyslexia to Celebrate Spirit of Determination and Resilience

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roig Academy, a specialized school in Miami for students in Grades K-8 with dyslexia and attention deficit disorder (ADD), is hosting a special event THIS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17 from 11:30am to 1:30pm to launch its "Treasures of Tenacity" student showcase inspired by heroes who have triumphed over adversity.

Presented as an interactive exhibit lovingly curated by students, "Treasures of Tenacity" features 50+ life-size cutouts of famous leaders, celebrities, scientists, artists, and mentors selected by the students for their strength in overcoming struggles – including dyslexia.

Among the highlights: Richard Branson, Walt Disney, Thomas Edison, Salma Hayek, Michael Jordan, Gen. George S. Patton, Vera Wang, and Oprah Winfrey.

Roig Academy plans to set "Treasures of Tenacity" on an empowering journey as a traveling exhibit to be shared with other educational institutions.

"This special showcase is a celebration of the enduring spirit of perseverance – something our students understand personally," explains Gustavo Roig, Co-Founder of The Roig Academy. "We hope to foster a sense of unity and collaborative learning across different schools by inviting each hosting school to contribute their unique additions, continuously expanding and enriching the exhibit's scope."

The Roig Academy is the only private International Baccalaureate (IB) school in Florida serving students with dyslexia.

"At The Roig Academy, we're committed to helping our dyslexic students excel in reading and writing," notes Jennifer Roig, Co-Founder. "With events like 'Treasures of Tenacity', we're actively raising awareness and understanding about dyslexia, emphasizing that these children are exceptionally talented despite the challenges they face in learning to read."

The Roig Academy is located at: 8000 SW 112 St., Miami, FL 33156.

About The Roig Academy

Founded in 2020 in Miami, FL, The Roig Academy is a specialized school for students in Grades K-8 with dyslexia and attention deficit disorder (ADD). The only private International Baccalaureate (IB) school in Florida of its kind, Roig Academy is focused on providing evidence-based instruction and innovative teaching techniques supported by research.

