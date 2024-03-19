The Role and Skills of a Valuable HR Assistant - One Day Intensive, Highly Practical HR Assistant Online Training Course

19 Mar, 2024, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Role and Skills of a Valuable HR Assistant Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An effective HR assistant plays a key role in the efficient running of a HR department. The daily pressures are demanding, procedures are constantly evolving due to changes in legislation, and you have to handle sensitive employee issues on a regular basis. It is vital to ensure you are aware of key employment laws and best practice skills to handle employee issues effectively as they arise, and ensure you avoid costly errors.
In one intensive day, this highly practical HR assistant programme will make sure you are up to date with regulations and procedures to avoid infringements and the risk of costly disputes.
Benefits of attending:
- Master the steps in successful recruitment and making job offers
- Understand what must be included in a contract of employment by law and how employers can add to this to protect their particular interests or needs
- Learn how to vary contract terms
- Appreciate employee entitlement and employers' responsibilities in different types of leave including pregnancy, maternity, paternity and parental leave
- Understand how GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018 affect HR practices
- Examine the details of discrimination law to ensure that you are providing equality of opportunity and avoid costly mistakes
- Get to grips with discipline and grievance procedures to feel more confident when involved in employee disputes
- Ensure you know what 'fair' dismissals are and how employers are expected to be 'reasonable' in the manner of dismissal
- Review Rights to Work issues in the UK post Brexit
This highly practical workshop contains case studies and actual situations faced by HR assistants. During each session the trainer will define, examine and discuss the specific role and responsibilities of a HR assistant connected with that topic.
Who Should Attend:
- New and existing HR staff looking for more training
- Experienced HR staff looking for an update on employment law procedures
- Staff assigned to HR duties and responsibilities
- HR administrators wanting to progress to the next level
Course Agenda:
Introduction: The importance of HR
- The contribution of HR to the business
- HR roles and responsibilities
- The essential role of the HR administrator
- Arriving at employment policies and procedures
- Responsibility for making HR policies effective
- Internal relationships
The importance of employment law
- The range of current legislation affecting HR practices
- Statutory vs occupational rights
- Frequency of changes
The recruitment and selection process
- The business case
- Identifying the job
- Defining the person
- Rights to Work issues in the UK post Brexit
- Attracting candidates
- Assessing candidates
- Making the selection decision
- Follow-up
- Employment practices and GDPR
Terms and conditions of employment
- Types of contract
- Agency staff
- The right of an employee to written terms and conditions
- Statutory rights
- Issuing the contract
- Varying the terms of contract
- Remedies for breach of contract
- Clarifying the terms where there is no written statement
- Best practice
'Family-friendly' rights
- Statutory sick pay
- Maternity leave and pay, and rights during pregnancy
- Paternity leave and pay
- Leave and pay for adoptive parents
- Parental leave and time off for family crises
Flexible working rights
- What employers must do
- Dealing with requests
- Issuing a refusal
- Dealing with an appeal
Discrimination law
- Discrimination legislation
- Definitions of discrimination
- The Equality Act
- Remedies for unlawful discrimination
- Institutions
Discipline and dismissal
- Employee rights
- The ACAS Code of Practice
- The organisation's own disciplinary procedure
- The right to be accompanied
- The right of appeal
- Effective records
- Carrying out disciplinary interviews
- 'Fair' reasons for dismissal
- Constructive dismissal
- Wrongful dismissal
- Making a claim for unfair dismissal
- The role of the Employment Tribunal
- Compensation for unfair dismissal
- Alternatives to a tribunal
