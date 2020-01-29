The Role of Branched Chain Amino Acids In Post-Workout Recovery: Why We Need Them, And How To Get Them

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian company Suraksha Naturals releases their patented amino rich supplement, AMINO POWER for sale in the United States.

Amino Acids play a vital role in every human body by creating muscle tissue to hormones, and neurotransmitters, amino acids are a necessary building block of holistic physical and mental wellness. While some amino acids, called "nonessential" amino acids, are made in the body, another type of amino acids, called "essential" amino acids, must be consumed from external sources. Whether they are "essential" or "non-essential" in name, all amino acids are necessary for human fitness and brain function.

Branched Chain Amino Acids (or BCAA's) are essential amino acids, so they must be ingested from food or supplements. There are three BCAA's: Leucine, Isoleucine, and Valine. Branched Chain Amino Acids work together to aid in muscle repair, increasing energy, and shortening recovery times after physical exertion.

Suraksha Naturals AMINO POWER comes as a powdered supplement, so it can easily be added to shakes and smoothies, or any post-workout drink. Often, post-workout food only serves to provide protein and calories, while neglecting the larger role that amino acids play in both physical and mental recovery from exercise. Suraksha Naturals has a history of focusing on the health advantages of treating the entire body.

The first of their kind in the world of health and wellness, last year Suraksha premiered their Keto-Veyda product line. Keto-Veyda includes products that are keto-friendly while working with the body to promote and sustain natural balance. Suraksha Naturals seeks to pick up where other products leave off, filling in the nutritional gaps that traditional keto-friendly products can miss by utilizing Ayurvedic herbs and supplements.

After experiencing rapid growth in their home market in India, Suraksha decided to make the move to the United States' health and wellness market, where Keto products are in high demand. Suraksha Natural's AMINO POWER is improving the world of supplemental health by providing a recovery powder that simply does more for the body. The amino acid powder can decrease muscle recovery time, while helping to increase cognitive function, providing a boost of energy to keep athletes going.

AMINO POWER will be available through American retailers in 2020, as part of Suraksha Naturals' Keto-Veyda product line.

Please direct inquiries to:

Noel Ramune 954-399-2207

233288@email4pr.com

SOURCE Suraksha Naturals