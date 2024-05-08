The Role of Generative AI in Retail Marketing: Info-Tech Research Group Publishes Strategies to Improve Customer Experience in Digital Era

Info-Tech Research Group's latest research delves into the transformative power of Generative AI (Gen AI) for retail marketing strategies. Highlighting the challenges and opportunities marketers face, the firm's blueprint emphasizes the importance of swift adoption of reliable Gen AI solutions to drive value and ensure a seamless digital experience for customers.

TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The introduction of generative AI (Gen AI) is reshaping marketing strategies, including in the retail sector. As digital transformation increasingly drives market dynamics, Gen AI has the potential to facilitate unprecedented levels of personalization and efficiency in content creation and customer engagement. Info-Tech Research Group's latest blueprint, Integrated Marketing With Generative AI provides retail marketers with insights on how to effectively incorporate Gen AI to optimize their digital marketing campaigns. By enhancing automation and precision in marketing efforts, marketers can navigate the complexities of an exponentially advancing digital marketplace, ensuring more targeted interactions and improved return on investment.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Integrated Marketing With Generative AI" blueprint highlights five key value outcomes that retail marketers can achieve by integrating Gen AI into marketing strategies. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Gen AI is a mindset that is reshaping the retail marketing landscape," says Donnafay MacDonald, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Customers are savvier and are looking for personalized experiences. Retailers that are employing AI tools to customize the retail experience and engage with their customers across multiple touchpoints are seeing measurable positive results through improved ROI and overall reduced costs across the organization. To stay competitive and boost customer engagement, it is imperative that retailers adopt a Gen AI mindset by integrating the tools necessary across their retail marketing ecosystem."

While many retail marketers are eager to integrate Gen AI into their strategies, Info-Tech's research outlines the challenge of identifying practical applications due to the broad and diverse nature of AI. Despite these complexities, the competitive retail market demands quick and effective deployment of reliable Gen AI solutions that generate value for internal stakeholders and provide customers with a seamless digital experience. By leveraging AI in integrated marketing, retail marketers can streamline content generation, refine targeting strategies, and yield a higher return on investment, thereby enhancing marketing efficacy across multiple channels.

Despite the initial hesitations about the adoption of open-source Gen AI solutions, its transformative potential for retail marketing strategies is significant. Info-Tech's latest blueprint highlights five key value outcomes that retail marketers can achieve by integrating Gen AI into marketing strategies:

Brand Perception: Enhanced performance of key brand attributes to improve overall market perception. Transactions: Customized transactions to drive customer loyalty and increase operational efficiencies. Customer Insight: Advanced analytics for deeper behavioral insights provide competitive advantages and potential cost reductions. Innovation: Marketing innovation and growth through targeted strategies augmented by Gen AI. Customer Service: Improved customer service delivery and personalization to enhance both customer and employee experience.

Info-Tech advises that the strategic incorporation of Gen AI into marketing practices refines customer engagement and enhances marketing efficiency and ROI. The firm's research also reveals that the increasing adoption by marketing and advertising teams reflects a growing consensus on the pivotal role of AI integration for the future success of organizations, irrespective of their size. By adopting Gen AI, retail marketers can better anticipate customer needs, deliver personalized experiences, and ensure sustained, competitive advantage in an exponentially evolving digital economy.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Donnafay MacDonald, an expert in marketing strategies, and access to the complete Integrated Marketing With Generative AI blueprint, please contact [email protected].

Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024, taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group