The Role of TikTok in Vehicle Purchases: Insights from Strategic Vision's New Vehicle Experience Study

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As TikTok prepares to cease operations in the United States this Sunday, concerns from content creators and audiences dominate headlines. However, Strategic Vision's latest insights raise a pivotal question: What does this have to do with the automotive industry?

According to Strategic Vision's 2024 New Vehicle Experience Study, which surveyed over 57,000 new vehicle buyers and lessees, TikTok's influence is negligible for those over the age of 24 (96% of all buyers). However, among Generation Z (4% of new vehicle buyers), TikTok is cited by 13% as a source of information during their vehicle shopping process. This number drops to 6% for Millennials, 2% for Generation X, and less than 1% for Boomers and older generations. These findings indicate that while TikTok's influence is limited to the youngest buyers and essentially irrelevant to everyone else, its potential to capture the attention and shape future automotive marketing strategies cannot be ignored.

"While TikTok's departure might seem irrelevant to the broader automotive industry today, its influence on Generation Z suggests otherwise," said Christopher Chaney, Senior Vice President of Strategic Vision. "As this cohort matures, earns higher incomes, and becomes a significant force in the new vehicle market, platforms like TikTok—or its successors—could redefine how brands connect with consumers. The automotive sector must remain agile and innovative in engaging these emerging buyers."

The study also highlights that while TikTok only influences 2.2% of all new vehicle buyers, this is higher than other traditional sources such as Radio (1.0%) and Newspapers (1.2%). Instead, other online resources dominate the vehicle purchase decisions. Manufacturer websites (63%) and dealership websites (58%) are the most trusted sources for vehicle research, followed by others such as Consumer Reports (28%) and Kelley Blue Book (18%). Meanwhile, other platforms like YouTube (18.3%) and Facebook (4.1%) also have a greater reach than some traditional media types. Although new, Amazon Vehicles already influences .2% of new vehicle buyers.

"The key takeaway here is that trust and reliability remain paramount for automotive consumers," said Alexander Edwards, President of Strategic Vision. "Consumers prioritize resources that provide accurate, detailed, and comparative information—qualities that TikTok, as an entertainment-focused platform, struggles to deliver to older buyers with longer attention spans. However, this doesn't diminish its potential to influence younger buyers in ways we haven't yet seen."

Strategic Vision's findings underscore the importance of understanding generational differences in how consumers seek information. As digital platforms evolve, so will the strategies required to capture the attention of the next generation of vehicle buyers.

