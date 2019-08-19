The roll forming machines market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll forming is a bending operation in which metal sheets made of aluminum or steel are passed through a set of rolls. Each set of rolls is specifically designed to perform an incremental part of bending to achieve the desired cross-section. This roll forming machines market analysis considers sales from automotive industry, manufacturing industry, and construction industry. Our analysis also considers the sales of roll forming machines in Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the automotive industry segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increase in investment in the automotive industry will play a significant role in the automotive industry segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global roll forming machines report also looks at factors such as growing demand for CNC incorporated roll forming machines, increasing demand from automotive industry, increasing construction of residential and commercial buildings. However, availability of alternatives, increased use of refurbished roll forming machines, and lack of skilled workforce may hamper the growth of the roll forming machines industry over the forecast period.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5800690/?utm_source=PRN







Global Roll Forming Machines Market: Overview



Increasing demand from automotive industry

Roll forming machines are extensively used in the automotive industry to make automotive parts such as rocker panels, bumpers, door beams, crash tubes, and other applications. This is mainly due to the ability of roll forming machines to develop high tensile strength with reduced cost. Thus, the demand for roll forming machines in the automotive industry is expected to increase significantly, thereby fueling the roll forming machines market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



Technological advances in roll forming machine

The roll forming machines market has been witnessing significant technological advances over the last few years. Technological advances such as the emergence of automated servo-electric roll forming machines are aiding the metal forming industry to simplify its metal forming process, and ensure a high level of security. The modern robotic roll forming machines make use of control units and sensor technology for quality control and tools changeovers. Thus, the technological advances in roll forming machine will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global roll forming machines market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading roll forming machines manufacturers, that include Bradbury Co. Inc., Englert Inc., Formtek Inc., GASPARINI Spa, and Samco Machinery Ltd.



Also, the roll forming machines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5800690/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

