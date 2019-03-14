The Rolling Stones - 'Honk'

Released via Polydor/Interscope in North America, the Deluxe 3CD, Deluxe 4LP and digital equivalent collect 36 essential Stones' tracks – including eight Top 10 singles, "Brown Sugar," "Tumbling Dice," "Angie," "It's Only Rock'n'Roll (But I Like It)," "Fool To Cry," "Miss You," "Emotional Rescue" and "Start Me Up." Also available will be a 1CD and 2LP edition featuring 20 Stones' hits. Bringing the band's story up to date, Honk also contains hit single "Doom & Gloom" – recorded in 2012 – as well as "Just Your Fool," "Ride 'Em On Down" and "Hate To See You Go" from the band's 2016's Grammy Award-winning, No 1 album, Blue & Lonesome.

The bonus disc of the Deluxe 3CD edition includes 10 live tracks recorded at packed-out stadiums round the world during the band's more recent sold-out tours. These include "Dead Flowers," with Americana star Brad Paisley, recorded in Philadelphia in June 2013 and "Bitch" with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, both during the 50 And Counting tour as well as an electrifying version of "Wild Horses," featuring Florence Welch, from the band's show in London in May 2018 during last year's leg of the No Filter tour.

A Deluxe 4LP colored vinyl will also be released as a special fan edition, featuring the 36 studio tracks and the bonus 10 live tracks. This handsome heavyweight vinyl set will come housed in a special slip box. It is available exclusively via RollingStones.com

A limited tour edition of the 2LP will be available on red vinyl exclusively at the band's upcoming American concerts.

Two digital editions will also be available in the North America: one featuring the Deluxe track listing (36 tracks + 10 bonus live tracks) available at all streaming and download services, the second featuring the 20-track edition at download services only.

Pre-order and the first track, "Wild Horses (live)" with Florence Welch, will be available from today, March 14, 2019.

Honk showcases the band's remarkable run of hits. Taken from the band's imperial phase, Honk features "Happy" (Exile On Main Street, 1972), "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)" (Goats Head Soup, 1973) and "Beast Of Burden" (Some Girls, 1978) alongside later singles like "Waiting On A Friend" (Tattoo You, 1981), "Undercover (Of The Night" (Undercover, 1983), "Harlem Shuffle" (Dirty Work, 1986), "Rock And A Hard Place" (Steel Wheels, 1989), "Love Is Strong" (Voodoo Lounge, 1994), "Out Of Control" (Bridges To Babylon, 1997), "Rough Justice" (A Bigger Bang, 2005) and "Just Your Fool" (Blue & Lonesome, 2016).

Honk also highlights classic Stones' album cuts – "Bitch" (Sticky Fingers, 1971), "Rocks Off" (Exile On Main Street, 1972) "Dancing With Mr. D" (Goats Head Soup, 1973) and "Respectable" (Some Girls, 1978) – as well as stand-alone tracks such as "Don't Stop" (Forty Licks, 2002) and "One More Shot" (GRRR!).

The 10 live tracks are similarly wide-ranging, drawn from three of the band's most recent tours, the 50 And Counting Tour, the Zip Code Tour and the No Filter Tour. These tours were powerful reminders of the Stones' formidable gifts for performance and songwriting, as the band treated audiences to hits and deep cuts drawn from the full span of their illustrious career.

On Honk, "Get Off My Cloud," "Let's Spend The Night Together" and "Under My Thumb" (recorded in Cardiff, Manchester and London, respectively, during the 2018 No Filter tour) ably represent the band's groundbreaking early-mid '60s years; while the version of "She's A Rainbow" from Paris, 2017, provides a relatively rare outing of this classic piece of psychedelic Stones. The appearance of "Dancing With Mr. D", meanwhile, recorded in Arnhem, 2017, marks the song's acclaimed return to the band's set lists for the first time in 44 years.

The Rolling Stones will be touring the USA with their 'No Filter' tour, starting April 20, 2019, and are currently recording tracks for their next studio album.

The Rolling Stones – Honk Deluxe 3CD Track Listing

Disc 1

Start Me Up Brown Sugar Rocks Off Miss You Tumbling Dice Just Your Fool Wild Horses Fool To Cry Angie Beast Of Burden Hot Stuff It's Only Rock'n'Roll (But I Like It) Rock And A Hard Place Doom And Gloom Love Is Strong Mixed Emotions Don't Stop Ride 'Em On Down

Disc 2

Bitch Harlem Shuffle Hate To See You Go Rough Justice Happy Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) One More Shot Respectable You Got Me Rocking Rain Fall Down Dancing With Mr D Undercover (Of The Night) Emotional Rescue Waiting On A Friend Saint Of Me Out Of Control Streets Of Love Out Of Tears

Disc 3 – Live Tracks

Get Off My Cloud Dancing With Mr D Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran ) She's A Rainbow Wild Horses (with Florence Welch ) Let's Spend The Night Together Dead Flowers (with Brad Paisley ) Shine A Light Under My Thumb Bitch (with Dave Grohl )

The Rolling Stones – Honk Deluxe 4LP Track Listing

LP 1 – SIDE A

Start Me Up Brown Sugar Rocks Off Miss You Tumbling Dice Just Your Fool

LP 1 – SIDE B

Wild Horses Fool To Cry Angie Beast Of Burden Hot Stuff It's Only Rock'n'Roll (But I Like It)

LP 2 – SIDE C

Rock And A Hard Place Doom And Gloom Love Is Strong Mixed Emotions Don't Stop Ride 'Em On Down

LP 2 – SIDE D

Bitch Harlem Shuffle Hate To See You Go Rough Justice Happy Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) One More Shot

LP 3 – SIDE E

Respectable You Got Me Rocking Rain Fall Down Dancing With Mr. D Undercover (Of The Night) Emotional Rescue

LP 3 – SIDE F

Waiting On A Friend Saint Of Me Out Of Control Streets Of Love Out Of Tears

LP 4 – SIDE G

Get Off My Cloud Dancing With Mr. D Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran ) She's A Rainbow Wild Horses (with Florence Welch )

LP 4 – SIDE H

Let's Spend The Night Together Dead Flowers (with Brad Paisley ) Shine A Light Under My Thumb Bitch (with Dave Grohl )

The Rolling Stones – Honk 1CD Track Listing

Start Me Up Brown Sugar Miss You Tumbling Dice Just Your Fool Fool To Cry Angie Beast Of Burden It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It) Doom And Gloom Love Is Strong Mixed Emotions Don't Stop Harlem Shuffle Happy Rain Fall Down Undercover (Of The Night) Emotional Rescue Saint Of Me Wild Horses (with Florence Welch )

The Rolling Stones – Honk 2LP Track Listing

LP 1 – SIDE A

Start Me Up Brown Sugar Miss You Tumbling Dice Just Your Fool

LP 1 – SIDE B

Fool To Cry Angie Beast Of Burden It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It) Doom And Gloom

LP 2 – SIDE C

Love Is Strong Mixed Emotions Don't Stop Harlem Shuffle Happy

LP 2 – SIDE D

Rain Fall Down Undercover (Of The Night) Emotional Rescue Saint Of Me Wild Horses (with Florence Welch )

THE ROLLING STONES HONK WILL BE RELEASED BY

POLYDOR/INTERSCOPE ON APRIL 19, 2019

