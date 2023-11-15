THE ROLLING STONES TURN IT UP WITH CROSSFIRE HURRICANE RUM

Crossfire Hurricane, a premium spirits brand created by The Rolling Stones in partnership with Universal Music Group and Socio Ventures

Exclusive Online Release Offers Rock & Roll Fans the Ultimate Holiday Gift

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rolling Stones, eternal symbols of musical prowess, are set to make history once again. The legendary band is introducing their very own signature rum "Crossfire Hurricane," inspired by the opening lyric of their hit song "Jumpin' Jack Flash."

Available today at crossfirehurricane.com , this monumental endeavor comes on the heels of their global album launch in Times Square, where they announced 'Hackney Diamonds,' their first studio album in 18 years, to critical acclaim.

The Rolling Stones said of the new venture, "We're very excited to be teaming up with Universal Music Group and Socio Ventures to create our first ever premium spirits brand and look forward to sharing it with the world."

"The Rolling Stones continue to have an incredible impact on popular culture with the ability to reach fans across multiple generations around the world. We are excited and proud to announce this new venture with them that will further expand and build upon their iconic brand," said Boyd Muir, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and President of Operations, Universal Music Group.

Crossfire Hurricane elevates any cocktail —showcasing everything a bartender is looking for from a rum while still being welcoming for the quality rum consumer. Rooted in rock & roll, the rum encapsulates the edgy and timeless spirit of the band. This precisely blended liquid includes rum aged for up to five years in charred oak barrels, giving it a golden hue and imparting a depth of complexity and character that makes it ideal to sip on its own or stand out in a wide variety of cocktails.

The Stones' love affair with rum began in the '70s while recording their album "Goats Head Soup" in Kingston, Jamaica. The Caribbean's boisterous energy and music took hold of the group over the decades and Mick Jagger and Keith Richards often locate themselves on the islands when the band is off the road.

"Owning a business with The Rolling Stones is absolutely electrifying. It is an absolute privilege to create this product alongside some of the greatest artists of our time. The band's vision and enthusiasm for Crossfire Hurricane set us apart and position us to redefine the rum category. And you're all invited to the show," said John Fincher, Socio Ventures Partner and Crossfire Hurricane Co-founder.

Crossfire Hurricane is the perfect gift for both the cocktail enthusiast and the ultimate rock & roll fan. Beginning today it can be purchased online at crossfirehurricane.com powered by ReserveBar. The product arrives on shelves in select states in early 2024.

Crossfire Hurricane reminds fans that no matter how you celebrate this holiday season, rock & roll responsibly.

ABOUT CROSSFIRE HURRICANE: Iconic rock band, The Rolling Stones bring to you a remarkable rum that works to redefine your palate and elevate your cocktail experience. Crossfire Hurricane Rum is the very first product owned by the Stones, giving fans the chance to enjoy a taste of rock & roll. This thoughtfully blended rum contains rums perfectly aged in carefully selected oak barrels, the liquid boasts flavors of caramelized bananas followed by a gentle hint of tropical fruit. This venture is the culmination of a pioneering partnership with Universal Music Group and Socio Ventures. Crossfire Hurricane is available for purchase at crossfirehurricane.com via ReserveBar at the MSRP of $37.00 USD. For additional information and up-to-date news please follow on social media @crossfirerum .

ABOUT THE ROLLING STONES: When The Rolling Stones began playing gigs around London in 1962, the notion that a rock and roll band would last five years, let alone six decades, was an absurdity. Times and attitudes quickly changed, and The Rolling Stones took on the world and won. The band are among the most important reasons for the dramatic breakthroughs and transformations that have taken place in music over the last six decades. It is impossible to overestimate their importance in rock and roll history. Only a handful of musicians in any genre have achieved their stature. They exist in a pantheon of the most rarefied kind with recorded music sales of over 200 million, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

ABOUT SOCIO VENTURES: Socio Ventures is a venture platform that is building a portfolio of industry-defining beverage businesses for the world's most influential talent. Led by John Fincher, Socio Ventures provides a one-stop-shop for global talent to develop and scale their own brand, from launch to acquisition: https://hellosocio.com .

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP: At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

