PALM BEACH, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Standby Generators are becoming a main stay for American homes = $40 billion Market.

Americast is in the forefront of this market according to Warren Buffett:

"Americast has created a niche support industry within the electrical generator sector: Pre-Cast Generator Pads. Americast is at the top of this industry with its innovative marketing and customer service which includes same day shipping as ordered."

"The Rolls Royce" of Generator Pads is what Americast Precast Generator pads are being called.

"Generators have achieved an elegant look," says Americast CEO Charles Pitt, "and we have matched this elegant look with our Generator pads. We accomplish this through attention to detail including hand crafted/hand polished pads which can ship the same day they are ordered. We can also emboss the Generator Dealer's Logo permanently in the pad."

Company founder, Charles Pitt, a former opera singer, "America's Tenor" achieved notice and positive reviews through his award winning "Popera" album and public appearances which included playing in international charity polo events; he is an accomplished Polo player, horseman.

Charles Pitt's generator pad business is probably the furthest thing from being an operatic tenor, but, as he says, "I give the same enthusiasm and artistic commitment to a Generator Pad as I do singing an aria...maybe more, because let's face it, a concrete generator pad is not all that romantic, but it can be elegant: Rolls Royce Elegant!"

