The "Romance Gap": New Data Reveals Americans are Trading Roses for Debt Relief

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "K-Shaped" economy has officially come for Valentine's Day. While a small segment of high-earners is ready to splurge, the vast majority of Americans are choosing debt repayment over dinner reservations. According to the 2026 Valentine's Day Spending Report released today by Trustpilot, the world's largest open feedback platform, the divide between the "haves" and the "have-nots" is fundamentally reshaping how—and if—Americans celebrate the day of love.

10% of Americans say they are increasing their V-Day budget this year and those planning to spend between $250–$500 is up 4% compared to what respondents reported last year. At the same time, over one-third of consumers (37%) are keeping their Valentine's Day budgets to $50 or less, up from 27% in 2025. For those planning to spend less this year, inflation (30%), the rising cost of household necessities like groceries and gas (23%), and concerns about the future of the economy (12%) are the primary reasons for pulling back.

As spending patterns split, traditional gifts are losing appeal. Only 9% of respondents say they want jewelry or flowers, while 37% of Americans prefer to celebrate with a night out at a restaurant, signaling an ever-growing emphasis on experiences over material purchases.

Saving remains the top priority for many Americans: nearly 31% of respondents say they would prefer their partner to save money. Additionally, 65% say they would rather put money toward a major financial goal, such as a home down payment, than spend on Valentine's Day gifts - a 12-percentage-point drop from 77% last year, suggesting homeownership may be feeling increasingly out of reach. Underscoring this point, when asked how they would use an extra $10,000, more than half (52%) said they would rather put it toward paying bills or paying off debt, compared to only 32% who would opt to put a down payment on a home.

"The trends we are seeing this Valentine's Day reflect a continuing divergence in consumer spending behavior," said Taylor Cunningham, Vice President of U.S. Marketing at Trustpilot. "While 10% of the country is increasing their spend, the rest are prioritizing paying off debt over a dozen roses. One thing is true for each group: every dollar spent is more scrutinized now than in years past. And when deciding what to do with their discretionary dollars, today's consumers aren't blindly following brand promises. They're spending with brands they can genuinely trust, based on their own experience or the genuine experiences of others. Success now belongs to the brands that stop talking at customers and start building around their lived experiences."

The survey of 1,015 consumers, conducted between January 26 and January 30, 2026, highlights how financial concerns and savings behaviors are continuing to reshape Valentine's Day spending.

The Real Gift? Making it to Valentine's Day

Tactical Ghosting: 10% admit to avoiding dating early in the year specifically to dodge Valentine's Day expenses.

Fear of not missing out: 9% of respondents report having broken up with someone to avoid having to spend on Valentine's Day.

Uncoupled? Galentine's staying strong: 72% will spend the day with a partner, while 21% of singles plan to celebrate themselves or with friends.

The Value Mandate: Why Reviews Matter in 2026. With 37% of consumers capping their budget at $50, every dollar spent must be "proven" before the purchase.

Gifting expectations have changed: Requests for flowers have plummeted by 50% year-over-year. Only 4% of Americans want a bouquet, down from 8% last year.

The Verification Hunt: As shoppers move away from material goods toward dining and experiences (favored by 41% of respondents), they are increasingly relying on peer reviews to mitigate the risk of a "bad spend."

Chivalry isn't Dead, Just AI-powered:

AI Gender Gap. Men report higher levels of pressure around the holiday, face higher spending expectations, and claim higher AI use. 43% of men report having used an AI agent to plan gifts, compared to just 32% of women. Of respondents who said they'd be open to using an AI agent, 56% were male and 40% were ages 25-34.

Price as a Filter: For the respondents using AI agents to shop, 38% cite "Price" as the most important factor.

The Homeownership & Debt Pivot

The most significant trend in this year's data isn't what Americans are buying, but what they are saving for instead.

The Death of the Dream: 65% of respondents would rather put gift money toward a major goal like a home down payment. This represents a 12-point drop from last year (77%), suggesting homeownership now feels increasingly out of reach.

Debt Over Dating: If given a surprise $10,000 windfall, 52% of Americans would immediately pay off bills or debt.

If given a surprise $10,000 windfall, 52% of Americans would immediately pay off bills or debt. Practicality is the New Romance: 31% of Americans explicitly prefer their partner to save money rather than spend it on a gift.

Current inflation and cost of living concerns remain the top reasons consumers are adjusting their budgets Whether they are one of the lucky few with a bigger budget or still trying to keep things affordable, turning to trusted reviews can help any consumer navigate these choices more thoughtfully, whether it's finding the best value for an intimate dinner or avoiding any impulse buying.

Methodology

In collaboration with the market research company Qualtrics, the review platform Trustpilot conducted an online survey of 1,015 people ages 18 to 75 in the United States about their Valentine's Day spending plans. The survey ran from January 26-30, 2026

