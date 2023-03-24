The Romans New York Grows Leadership Team with Powerhouse SVP Hire, Maryanne Milano

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Romans New York has hired Maryanne Milano as Senior Vice President.

Milano brings over a decade of integrated communications experience at leading agencies, working across global brands including Airbnb, Bacardi, American Express, Marriott International, Motorola razr, OK Cupid, T-Mobile and more.

Milano said that The Romans' bold creative & personality is what PR is all about:

"Being able to 'wow' clients with creativity is great, but integrated ideas that are built with earned at their core is what drives impressive results - that's the Romans way," she said. "Culture moves fast and I am excited to help build The Romans New York empire with a team that can move even faster."

The Romans New York portfolio is fast-growing with clients across consumer, including: Amazon, Candy Crush, Pernod Ricard and more.

Maryanne will report to partner and EVP, Sarah Jenkins, who opened doors to The Romans, the most creatively awarded PR agency in the UK, first overseas office in 2022.

"As we're growing our agency outpost here in Brooklyn, we look to bring onboard people who do things differently. Think differently. Operate differently. Maryanne never settles for the norm…and that's what we love about her," said Jenkins. "When it comes to driving bold and effective 360 campaigns rooted in culture and razor-sharp insights, there's no one better suited to help lead our teams. And what's incredible is that she manages to balance her keen business acumen with the type of leadership and fun that we prioritize in our culture at The Romans. I'm ecstatic that she's joined us in this exciting endeavor."

Founded in 2015, The Romans has been named 'Agency of The Year' at a major awards show every year for the past six years, and is currently PRWeek UK's Mid-Sized Agency of The Year 2022 and Campaign's PR Agency of The Year 2022. It has offices in New York, Dubai and London and its clients include Ben & Jerry's, Dove, Unilever, Pernod Ricard and Heineken. For more information, visit www.wearetheromans.com .

