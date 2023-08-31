THE ROMANS NEW YORK PROMOTES PR MAVEN, KATHERINE ESPINOSA, TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

News provided by

The Romans

31 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Romans New York, one of the fastest growing creative PR agencies in the US, has named Katherine Espinosa Senior Vice President, Culture + Media.

Espinosa has been with the company since The Romans UK expanded the empire stateside last year, and within her role as Vice President, has played a critical role in growing the Brooklyn outpost's impressive roster of clients including Amazon, Pernod Ricard, Candy Crush and more.

Continue Reading
© Michael C Mooney — @TheMooneyShot
© Michael C Mooney — @TheMooneyShot

With a keen understanding of the cultural pulse and "what's next," Espinosa brings a strategic media relations acumen rooted in strategic insights that deliver on brand objectives. Her range of media prowess stems from employing a curiosity to understanding a variety of public relations specialties, weaving a tapestry of experience across music, politics, consumer technology, gaming, CPG, spirits, food and beverage. She previously held roles at global and mid-size agencies including Ogilvy & Mather, DKC and BCW along with a stellar client roster that included Airbnb, Colgate, Google, Hennessy, Match Group, Spotify, and more.

In her new role, Espinosa will lead earned media relations, with her knack of landing impactful coverage across broadcast and consumer resonant media titles across online and print. Her shared strive to create culturally resonant brands will remain a core part of her role through strategic and creative development.

"Joining The Romans has been a career defining jump that has allowed me the opportunity to delve deeper into shaping a role that drives consistent growth," said Espinosa. "I'm so grateful to be part of its empire complete with multi-disciplinary experts who I get to learn from and create impactful work with."

Of the promotion, Sarah Jenkins, Executive Vice President and Partner, said, "Katherine intrinsically understands something critically important in PR - that culture is currency. She is constantly seeking out trends relevant to our client brands and is relentlessly curious. She taps that quest for the interesting when developing effective 360 campaigns for our clients and delivers on the creative with storytelling and media relations skills like I've never seen. We're thrilled for her to continue her rocketship growth within the organization."

As a widely celebrated global agency, The Romans holds a strong roster of clients within various sectors including Twitter, Dove, Ben & Jerry's, Duolingo, Method, Ecover, WWE and Formula E and has recently added a Corporate division to their offering. Global advertising agency, Mother, has a minority stake in the business.

About The Romans

Founded in 2015, The Romans has been named 'Agency of The Year' at a major awards show every year for the past six years and is currently PRWeek UK's Mid-Sized Agency of The Year 2022 and Campaign's PR Agency of The Year 2022. It has offices in New York, Dubai and London and its clients include Snapchat, Ben & Jerry's, Dove, Unilever, Pernod Ricard and Heineken. For more information, visit www.wearetheromans.com

SOURCE The Romans

Also from this source

The Romans New York Grows Leadership Team with Powerhouse SVP Hire, Maryanne Milano

The Romans Named Global Consumer PR Agency of Record for the Candy Crush Franchise

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.