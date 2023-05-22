THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE REMEMBERS THE LEGACY OF T. BOONE PICKENS ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF HIS BIRTHDAY

The Reagan Foundation releases a video tribute to T. Boone Pickens on his birthday

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. , May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in honor of the 95th anniversary of the birth of legendary Oklahoma and Texas business executive T. Boone Pickens, a close, personal friend of President and Mrs. Reagan's, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has released a video tribute to remember and celebrate the life and legacy of a man who genuinely impacted hundreds of thousands of lives with his generous philanthropic efforts.

Celebrating the life and legacy of T. Boone Pickens

Mr. Pickens provided President Reagan important leadership in the 1980 and 1984 election campaigns and gave wise counsel and unparalleled devotion to the mission of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. His extraordinary generosity to the Reagan Foundation resulted in the building of the one-of-a-kind Air Force One Pavilion, a gift which spoke volumes to his love of country and the strength of the friendship that President and Mrs. Reagan shared with him over the years.

Mr. Pickens was an exemplary leader, not only in the global energy and transportation sectors of the United States, but also in everything he did. Mr. Pickens served as a mentor for entrepreneurs, was actively involved in consequential political and civic causes, and made significant contributions to educational institutions across the United States to support programs that will help ensure a brighter future for our children. Mr. Pickens's legacy of achievement, leadership and philanthropy will inspire Americans for generations to come.

Happy birthday, Mr. Pickens. May you rest in peace.

