The Ronto Group Begins Construction Of Rosewood Residences Lido Key

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ronto Group announced construction of Rosewood Residences Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida is underway. The collection of 65 private beachfront residences over eleven stories is being developed by Ronto and Wheelock Street Capital with residential services by the world-renowned Rosewood Hotels and Resorts®. By design, Rosewood Residences Lido Key offers like-minded people an opportunity to treasure a life with dimension, a curated experience that only Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy can provide. 

Lower Pool Looking North: On Rosewood Residences Lido Key’s beach level, a lushly landscaped amenity spanning the entire length of the building will include a zero-edge swimming pool with sun shelves, day cabanas, and lounge seating.
Situated along a three-and-a-half-mile beach, Rosewood Residences Lido Key will set the benchmark for beachfront living. Gulf views, sparkling shores, sailboats tacking on the bay – all set against Lido Beach.  Unique and imaginative spaces, opening to spectacular vistas in every direction, the residences, and the building itself, are designed to maintain an unbreakable connection with the surrounding tableau. St. Armand's Circle is just a short stroll away, and downtown Sarasota is a few more turns of the pedals over the bridge.

The originality of Rosewood Residences Lido Key reaches full measure in its collection of amenities. A secluded beach level pool area will offer an intimate pool amenity on the ground level. Spanning the entire length of the building, the relaxing beachside setting will include a zero-edge pool with sun shelves, day cabanas, and lounge seating. A stylish, shaded pool pavilion will offer food and beverage service, two fire pit seating areas, and paddleboard and beach toy storage.

The third-floor amenity level - from the Owners' Lounge to the Fitness Center and Spa, Game Room, Bistro Café, and main dining area - will open to a collection of gathering spaces. The Bistro will feature an open kitchen, and full dining service with a culinary concept based on the cultures of regions and countries surrounding the Mediterranean. A full indoor/outdoor bar will include meticulously vetted wine selections, owners' private wine storage lockers, and a private dining area. The Bistro and main dining area will open to a landscaped terrace with a zero-edge swimming pool and spa with a sun shelf, day cabanas, and lounge chairs.  A bocce lawn, butterfly garden, chef's garden, and a dog park will be situated adjacent to the pool terrace.

Located at 540 John Ringling Boulevard in Sarasota, the Rosewood Residences Lido Key on-site Sales Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday by appointment. To make an appointment, call 941-888-3131.  Visit residenceslidokey.com.

