The RoomPlace® celebrates the Grand Opening of 26th store in Peoria, Ill.

The location marks The RoomPlace's 26th store, with locations across Illinois and Indiana, and brings the company's employee total to more than 700. The store will be the largest mainline store measuring in at 65,000 square feet and will take over the second story space previous occupied by Macy's within the Northwoods Mall.

"We are excited to be expanding into the Peoria market and providing a differentiated retail experience at the Northwoods Mall," said Paul Adams, Chief Executive Officer at The RoomPlace. "Not only can we offer the local Peoria community the largest furniture selection in the area, but we are proud to offer a variety of financing options to help make furniture shopping more affordable for everyone."

With the opening of this newest location, The RoomPlace will continue its strategic expansion into new markets, adding new jobs and helping to revitalize underserved areas.

"As a family owned company, we take pride in bettering the communities where we live and work. We are proud to be adding a new retail option into the Northwoods Mall and creating 50 new jobs through our newest store," said Bruce Berman, Chairman of The RoomPlace.

For more than 100 years, The RoomPlace has been proudly serving the Illinois and Indiana communities with a commitment to creating a shopping experience unlike any other, all while offering excellent services, great selection of quality furniture, name brand mattresses and financing offers that allow customers to "Get It All."

For more information about The RoomPlace, visit TheRoomPlace.com.

About The RoomPlace

The RoomPlace is headquartered in Lombard, Illinois and has served Chicago and greater Indianapolis communities since 1912. With 26 stores across Chicago and Indianapolis, The RoomPlace allows customers to experience a total-room concept when furniture shopping.

Sam Berman founded Harlem Furniture by first selling furniture door-to-door. He then opened and ran a single Harlem Furniture store until 1985, when Harlem Furniture began its expansion. Harlem was changed to "The RoomPlace" to reflect the company's strength in room packaging. Since that time The RoomPlace has continued to open new stores throughout Chicagoland and Indiana. The RoomPlace continues to succeed in Chicago's highly competitive furniture market by offering the value-conscious consumer excellent service and selection at affordable prices.

