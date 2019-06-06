The RoomPlace® celebrates the opening of the RP Outlet and expands in Peoria, IL

PEORIA, Ill, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The RoomPlace to hold a ceremony today to commemorate the grand opening of the RP Outlet and retail expansion at 2200 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria, IL. This expansion into the lower level of the Northwoods Mall will provide the Peoria community an expanded assortment of outlet-priced furniture and mattresses, with a focus on style and selection.

The RP Outlet will add an additional 20,000 sq. ft. of retail space to the existing RoomPlace showroom located on the second level, which opened in May 2018. This store, within a store concept will offer customers a full line up of stylish furniture, mix and match accents all at the lowest prices, everyday. This is the third RP Outlet store, while an assortment of outlet goods can be found at all 28 RoomPlace locations across Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

"We understand that buying furniture is an investment, and are always trying to make furniture more accessible for all of our customers," said Paul Adams, Chief Executive Officer at The RoomPlace. "The RP Outlet brings a fresh, modern approach to the outlet experience and provides customers unlimited options, regardless of budget. Between our mainline assortment, financing options, and now the RP Outlet, we really have something for everyone. "

This will be the newest RP Outlet for the retailer with another planned to open at the Lincolnwood Town Center in late summer 2019. The RoomPlace is committed to providing all customers an assortment of name brand furniture, mattresses and financing options.

For more information about The RoomPlace, visit TheRoomPlace.com.

About The RoomPlace:

The RoomPlace is headquartered in Lombard, Illinois, and has 28 stores across Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin with more than 700 employees. The RoomPlace allows customers to experience a total-room concept when furniture shopping offering the value-conscious consumer excellent service and selection at affordable prices.

Sam Berman founded Harlem Furniture by first selling furniture door-to-door. He then opened and ran a single Harlem Furniture store until 1985, when Harlem Furniture began its expansion. Harlem was changed to "The RoomPlace" to reflect the company's strength in room packaging. Since that time The RoomPlace has continued to open new stores throughout Chicagoland, Indiana and Wisconsin.

SOURCE The RoomPlace

