The Rootist Introduces a Biotech Breakthrough in Wellness for Roots, Scalp, and Hair

The Newest Innovation from Esteemed Entrepreneur David C. Chung, The Rootist, Debuts Exclusively at Sephora

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From established beauty entrepreneur David C. Chung, founder of the beloved skincare brand Farmacy Beauty , comes The Rootist, a breakthrough in biotechnology that treats the roots, scalp, and hair as one connected ecosystem with the new proprietary Rootbiomic Ferment™. Brewed for benefits, Rootbiomic Ferment™ is found in every formula of The Rootist to promote anchored roots, a balanced scalp, and optimal hair wellness.

"The Rootist is bringing innovation with ultra-concentrated hair treatments that eliminate the need for 'added water,' thus reducing product and packaging waste. 'Added water' is found in most haircare products, yet provides no additional benefits," said Chung, Founder and CEO of The Rootist. "The Rootbiomic Ferment™ replaces water in all six formulas to deliver stronger, healthier hair through clinically effective, biological ingredients."

The Rootist combines the ancient science of fermentation with clinically proven proteins, botanical roots, and nutrient-dense mushrooms that are amplified with megasonic extraction. During this process, the Rootbiomic Ferment™ increases the bio-availability and penetration of nutrients and creates pre-, post, and parabiotic nutrients to support healthy hair cycles, strengthen the scalp barrier, and increase hair softness and shine. This is the evolution of haircare; to nourish, boost, and protect the connected roots, scalp, and hair ecosystem.

"Sephora was the perfect partner to bring The Rootist to today's sophisticated, eco-minded consumer. The Rootist prioritizes sustainable, biodegradable, and sulfate and silicone-free ingredients that are good for people and the planet, and come housed in recyclable and reusable packaging – values we know Sephora is closely aligned with," added Chung.

"We are so pleased to be the exclusive launch partner of The Rootist and to continue to bring our clients innovative, effective products that support holistic hair wellness," said Jennifer Lucchese, VP of Haircare Merchandising at Sephora.

All products from The Rootist are clean, vegan, sulfate and silicone-free, made with responsibly sourced ingredients, tested for biodegradability, and Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free.

Meet the new lineup designed to visibly transform from root to tip:

BioBrew™ Fermented Strengthening Serum $48 , 1 fl oz

An all-in-one treatment that revitalizes and repairs roots, scalp, and hair with Rootbiomic Ferment™ - for 3x stronger hair in just one use.* BioBrew™ is clinically shown to reduce breakage, protect from heat, control frizz, and boost shine.





An all-in-one treatment that revitalizes and repairs roots, scalp, and hair with Rootbiomic Ferment™ - for 3x stronger hair in just one use.* BioBrew™ is clinically shown to reduce breakage, protect from heat, control frizz, and boost shine. Strengthen Concentrated Shampoo & Conditioner $30 - $32 , 4 fl oz

First-of-their-kind, highly concentrated formulas designed with 'no added water', requiring only half the usual amount of product needed. Powered with Rootbiomic Ferment™ to gently cleanse, visibly improve the strength of the hair, and provide intense moisture and protection, respectively.





First-of-their-kind, highly concentrated formulas designed with 'no added water', requiring only half the usual amount of product needed. Powered with Rootbiomic Ferment™ to gently cleanse, visibly improve the strength of the hair, and provide intense moisture and protection, respectively. AHA+ACV Pre-Shampoo Scalp Clarifying Rinse $32 , 4 fl oz

A fermented, microbiome-friendly scalp treatment – boosted with alpha hydroxy acids and apple cider vinegar – to gently exfoliate and remove build-up without stripping moisture or disrupting scalp pH. Designed for all hair and scalp types, especially oily, to ensure a healthy environment for roots and hair.





A fermented, microbiome-friendly scalp treatment – boosted with alpha hydroxy acids and apple cider vinegar – to gently exfoliate and remove build-up without stripping moisture or disrupting scalp pH. Designed for all hair and scalp types, especially oily, to ensure a healthy environment for roots and hair. Dry Shampoo Powder $26 , .17 oz

A talc-free, dry shampoo powder that brings balance to the scalp with Rootbiomic Ferment™ and Upsalite (magnesium carbonate), which seamlessly blend into hair to absorb oil and sweat, instantly and over time. Packaged in an on-the-go brush for easy application between washes.





A talc-free, dry shampoo powder that brings balance to the scalp with Rootbiomic Ferment™ and Upsalite (magnesium carbonate), which seamlessly blend into hair to absorb oil and sweat, instantly and over time. Packaged in an on-the-go brush for easy application between washes. Clarifying Balancing Serum for Oily Scalp $48 , 1 fl oz

A lightweight, leave-in 1% salicylic acid treatment that reduces and controls excess oil production. Designed for oily hair and scalp types, Rootbiomic Ferment™ and chlorella nourish and soothe irritation for a clear scalp, voluminous roots and protected hair.

The Rootist is available to purchase now online at TheRootist.com and Sephora.com and subsequently in-stores at Sephora in North America beginning February 23rd, 2024.

For more information on The Rootist, please visit TheRootist.com and follow on Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

About The Rootist

The Rootist makes [bio] logical care for roots, scalp and hair. We formulate clinically effective haircare powered by patent pending Rootbiomic Ferment™, a multivitamin superfood crafted through our proprietary fermentation process into micronutrients that roots, scalp & hair can readily recognize and receive, to restore necessary balance and help healthier hair take root. Born from biotechnology, our products are logically designed for the biology of roots, scalp + hair, and how they're connected. Our clinically tested formulas deliver stronger, fuller, healthier-looking hair, and calm balanced scalps, from the roots up.

About David Chung

At the age of 25, David C. Chung launched his first business, Nova Imports, to distribute luxury fashion. Venturing into retail cosmetics in 1990, Chung opened Mona's in New Jersey and seven Cosmetic World locations in California. In 2003, Chung created his first prestige skincare brand, 3LAB, which became a top seller at Barneys New York. Recognizing the opportunity to improve contract manufacturing, Chung opened his first contract manufacturing and R&D center, Englewood Lab, in New Jersey in 2005. His reputation for quality and safety preceded him and his clients included leading beauty and skincare brands. Chung launched FARMACY BEAUTY with Sephora in 2015 and Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm quickly became the no. 1 selling cleanser. Chung successfully sold Farmacy Beauty and Englewood Lab.

Chung is the founder and CEO of iLABS US and iLABS South Korea, state-of-the-art beauty innovation centers that offer R&D, turnkey product development, and exceptional finished goods to independent and global beauty brands, and Morae Packaging, which offers quality glass, plastic, and sustainable skincare, cosmetic, and fragrance packaging solutions. In 2023, Chung established The Beauty Bank to incubate new-to-market skincare and wellness brands.

*Based on reduction in breakage after dry combing on bleached hair tresses.

**Excludes ingredients with inherent water content

