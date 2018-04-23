THE Rosé Competition 2018 Awards Napa's Sill Family Vineyards GOLD Medal

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- THE Rosé Competition 2018, under the auspices of the American Fine Wine Competition held its judging in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on April 10, 2018. Eight esteemed wine judges gave out numerous awards. Sill Family Vineyards' 2016 trés Rosé de Chardonnay garnered the GOLD medal award for its unique 98% Sonoma Coast Chardonnay blended with Napa's Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon ($65) crafting their extraordinary Rosé. Congratulations go out to an excellent new player on the Rosé scene.

Winemaker Igor Sill of Sill Family Vineyards

THE Rosé Competition 2018, received a total of 173 entries. "Rosé is very possibly the most difficult wine to craft," said Winemaker Igor Sill of Sill Family Vineyards. "But when crafted properly it outshines and outsells all other wines. I love Rosé for its crisp brilliance, fruity aromas, smoothness and the wonderful mouth feel it leaves behind. For years I've contemplated producing a superior California Rosé born of my Provence and South of France memories. A Rosé that's rich, elegant, silky smooth and an extraordinarily different Rosé. Essentially, introducing an ultra-premium Rosé for serious Rosé lovers while making a real difference in the industry.

"One of the most alluring elements of our très Rosé de Chardonnay is its ability to offer the very best of both wine worlds with the refreshing qualities of an exceptional Burgundian Chardonnay along with the richness, complexity, and depth of Bordeaux-styled Cabernet Sauvignon. Our resulting très Rosé de Chardonnay is a first in the wine industry. What distinguishes our très Rosé de Chardonnay from all others is the grape varietals used and the French white oak barrel aging."

The aging of très Rosé de Chardonnay is done in white French oak barrels, a critical step in the production of truly great wines. These barrels serve to enhance and preserve the characteristics of the grape variety, the terroir, and the wine's flavor. The aromas are rich fresh floral with flavors of pear, watermelon, guava, cherries and the slightest nuance of spice in a silky, creamy mouthfeel texture across the palate. "It's that beautifully fitted black dress of Rosé wines that seduces with alluring bouquets of cherry blossoms before drifting memorably into the late evening. This wine is everything you'd ever expect in an ultra-premium Rosé. We may make many compromises in life, but never with our wines," said Winemaker, Igor Sill.

Bob Ecker is a Napa Valley based wine writer, photographer and recurrent wine judge who founded The Rosé Competition in 2013, the very first competition of all Rosé wines in the US. In 2018, Ecker partnered with Shari Gherman, President of the prestigious American Fine Wine Competition & Gala, which recently celebrated its 11th year. Together, they successfully brought THE Rose Competition 2018, to the East Coast of America.

Expertly run by President of The American Fine Wine Competition, Shari Gherman has been bringing recognition to the best wines produced in America for the past ten years. This "invitation-only" judging accepts up to 850 of the finest wines produced in the country to participate. American Fine Wine has become one of the most influential and recognized wine events in the country.

Sill Family Vineyards is a family-owned and operated Napa winery and vineyards dedicated to crafting exceptional, ultra-premium, limited production wines. As a Court of Master Sommelier, Winemaker Igor Sill became passionate about Bordeaux wines after being introduced to Château Margaux, Château Latour, Château Haut-Brion and Château Lafite Rothschild in the late 1970s by H. Lyman Emerson, a renaissance gentleman and noted fine wine collector. Sill Family handcrafts award-winning, world class Napa Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma Chardonnay and Napa/Sonoma Rosé wines. Some wines are worth remembering, a rare few are unforgettable. Available at www.sillfamilyvineyards.com

Media Contact:

Jessica Sill, Director Communications

Sill Family Vineyards

415 272-4808

707 963-5300

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-rose-competition-2018-awards-napas-sill-family-vineyards-gold-medal-300633726.html

SOURCE Sill Family Vineyards

Related Links

http://www.sillfamilyvineyards.com

