The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. and Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of all Persons and Entities that Purchased and/or Otherwise Acquired the Publicly Traded Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) and/or Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) Common Stock
News provided byThe Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
Apr 27, 2026, 10:00 ET
BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. and Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP announce that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) and/or Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE: IPOA) common stock:
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UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
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SHANE LAVIN, Individually and
On Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,
Plaintiff,
v.
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.,
Defendants.
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SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, CERTIFICATION OF SETTLEMENT CLASS AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES
AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES
TO: All persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ("Virgin Galactic") and/or Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. common stock from July 10, 2019, through August 4, 2022, inclusive (the "Settlement Class"):1
PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been preliminary certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").
YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $8,500,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.
A hearing will be held on July 9, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Taryn A. Merkl at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Courtroom 13D South, 225 Cadman Plaza East, Brooklyn, NY 11201, to determine whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.
If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. The Notice and Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form") can be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.VirginGalacticSecuritiesSettlement.com. You may also obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at Virgin Galactic Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, Media, PA 19063, Telephone: (866) 274-4004.
If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form to the Claims Administrator either electronically or postmarked no later than August 13, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.
If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion to the Claims Administrator such that it is received no later than June 18, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.
Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than June 9, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.
Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Virgin Galactic, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.
Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:
Virgin Galactic Securities Litigation
c/o Strategic Claims Services
P.O. Box 230
600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205
Media, PA 19063
Telephone: (866) 274-4004
Email: [email protected]
www.VirginGalacticSecuritiesSettlement.com
Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:
THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.
Jonathan Horne, Esq.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Telephone: (212) 686-1060
Email: [email protected]
or
GLANCY PRONGAY WOLKE & ROTTER LLP
Ex Kano S. Sams II, Esq.
1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Telephone: (310) 201-9150
Email: [email protected]
By Order of the Court
1 All capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice that are not otherwise defined herein are defined in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated November 3, 2025 (the "Stipulation"), which is available at www.VirginGalacticSecuritiesSettlement.com.
SOURCE The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
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