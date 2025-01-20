The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Class A Common Stock of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. - SDIG

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Class A common stock of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ("Stronghold") Class A common stock on or before December 20, 2021, pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Class A common stock initial public offering in October 2021, and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class")

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Class Representative Allegheny County Employees Retirement System ("Plaintiff"), on behalf of itself and all other members of the Settlement Class; and Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ("Stronghold"), Gregory A. Beard, William B. Spence (together with Stronghold, the "Stronghold Defendants"), B. Riley Securities, Inc., Cowen and Company, LLC, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC, D.A. Davidson & Co., Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, and Northland Securities, Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriter Defendants"), and Ricardo R. A. Larroudé, (together with the Underwriter and Stronghold Defendants, the "Settling Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") and related claims in the amount of $4,750,000 and 25 Bitcoins (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Ronnie Abrams on April 11 2025, at 3:00 p.m. in Courtroom 1506 at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, New York, NY 10007 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated November 6, 2024; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to Settlement Class Members; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees of up to one-third plus interest of the Settlement Amount, reimbursement of litigation expenses of not more than $250,000, plus interest, and a service payment of no more than $10,000 to Lead Plaintiff. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a long-form Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies by visiting the website for the Settlement, www.strategicclaims.net/Stronghold, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Stronghold Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

[email protected]

866-274-4004

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Jonathan Stern, Esq.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

www.rosenlegal.com

212-686-1060

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than April 4, 2025. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions in the long-form Notice so that it is received no later than March 21, 2025. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable, but you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the parties in accordance with the instructions in the long-form Notice, so that they are received no later than March 21 2025.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE



DATED: DECEMBER 16, 2024 BY ORDER OF THE COURT UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

SOURCE The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.