The Rosen Law Firm P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Common Stock of Kraton Corporation -- KRA

The Rosen Law Firm P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of common stock of Kraton Corporation. (NYSE: KRA):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and/or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Kraton Corporation ("Kraton") common stock ("Kraton Securities") during the period October 25, 2017 through February 21, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period") (the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Class as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $1,500,000 (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on April 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., before the Honorable George C. Hanks, Jr. at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, United States Courthouse, 515 Rusk Street, Houston, TX 77002, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated November 15, 2019 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Settlement of the Action, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and the Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Hrasok v. Kraton Corp., et al., c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063, 1-866-274-4004, info@strategicclaims.net. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.strategicclaims.net/kraton.

If you are a member of the Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than March 27, 2020 to the Claims Administrator. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than March 24, 2020, by the Claims Administrator, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses must be filed with the Court and provided to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than April 9, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Kraton, or Kraton's counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

The Rosen Law Firm P.A.

Attn: Daniel Tyre-Karp, Esq.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Telephone: (212) 686-1060

Email: kratonsettlement@rosenlegal.com

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

Hrasok v. Kraton Corp., et al.

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

Toll-Free Phone: (866) 274-4004

Email: info@strategicclaims.net

By Order of the Court

