The Rosen Law Firm P.A. Announces Proposed Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of DiDi Global Inc. American Depositary Shares

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rosen Law Firm P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed settlement that would benefit purchasers of DiDi Global Inc. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS: DIDIY) (formerlyNYSE: DIDI):

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE DIDI GLOBAL INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION This Document Relates To: All Actions Master Docket Case No. 1:21-cv-05807-LAK-VF

SUMMARY NOTICE: OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING;

AND (III) HEARING ON MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES

AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and/or entities that purchased DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi") American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") during the period June 30, 2021, through July 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Class as set forth in the full Notice of: (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Hearing on Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $740,000,000 (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action. Court-appointed Lead Counsel, The Rosen Law Firm, P.A., will apply to the Court for an award of attorneys' fees for all Plaintiffs' Counsel in an amount not to exceed twenty-five percent (25%) of the Settlement amount, plus accrued interest. In addition, Lead Counsel will apply for reimbursement of Litigation Expenses in an amount not to exceed $5,250,000.

A hearing will be held on June 16, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Lewis A. Kaplan at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, Courtroom 21B, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007, to determine whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated December 9, 2025 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Settlement of the Action, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at In re DiDi Global Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063, (855) 496-9320. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.DiDiSettlement.com.

If you are a member of the Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form to the Claims Administrator postmarked no later than April 6, 2026, or online at www.DiDiSettlement.com no later than 11:59 p.m. ET April 6, 2026. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received by the Claims Administrator no later than April 6, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses must be filed with the Clerk of the Court and provided to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than May 26, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, DiDi, or DiDi's counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

The Rosen Law Firm P.A.

Attn: Laurence Rosen, Esq.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Telephone: (212) 686-1060

Email: [email protected]

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

In re DiDi Global Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

(855) 496-9320

www.DiDiSettlement.com

By Order of the Court

SOURCE The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.