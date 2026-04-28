The Route 66 Golf Trail - Launches April 30th!

TULSA, Okla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Route 66 Golf Trail, The World's Longest Golf Trail, will be unveiled at a news conference at LaFortune Park Golf Course on Thursday, April 30 at 10 a.m.

"It is an honor to launch this permanent golf trail, celebrating the Centennial of Route 66 in 2026," said Gary Sparks, founder of the Route 66 Golf Trail." Playing these designated courses, as a bucket-list or golf road-trip, will create lasting memories for millions of golfers as they travel this iconic highway."

The Route 66 Golf Trail has Launched

The 100th-anniversary celebration of Route 66 is underway, and the Route 66 Golf Trail is an officially designated U.S. Centennial Commission project. This initiative pairs the timeless appeal of golf with the legendary journey of America's Main Street, inviting travelers from around the world to tee off on a curated trail, create a golfer profile, share status, compete on leaderboards, and browse Route 66 icons.

Fusing golf and tourism, it connects 66 golf sites, across eight states, 2,448 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica. Stickson66.com is a platform for uniting golf, history, and travel into a journey that celebrates America and helps people embrace the spirit of adventure--stimulating tourism and economic growth.

"America has been described by its spacious skies and amber waves of grain…but what is America? Route 66 is America," said Garth Brooks, International Country Music Icon. "The backbone running through the heart and soul of this nation. The home of underdogs and heroes, dreamers and doers, the yellow brick road to the American Dream."

The Mission:

To showcase the best of America by golfing the Main Street of America

Core Objectives:

Avenue for people to stay active and healthy: focused on outdoor adventure and social connection





Economic growth in communities across the eight Route 66 states





Promote tourism by focusing on golf and Route 66 history





Foster international connection and competition through leaderboards

"Route 66 has always been about discovery, about open horizons and community connection, "said Bill Thomas, Chairman of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and Commissioner for the U.S. Route 66 Centennial Commission. "By officially designating the Route 66 Golf Trail we're creating a fresh-faced way to celebrate the road's Centennial-not just by driving it, but by playing it. From tee-to-green, to motels and diners, this project brings the spirit of Route 66 into new fairways and new communities."

For more information, individuals are encouraged to please visit: stickson66.com.

Media Contact:

Daniel Rainey

918.688.3498

[email protected]

SOURCE The Route 66 Golf Trail