The Roxborough Group Announces Conversion of Kirkland 405 Corporate Center to Net Zero Carbon Operations

First and Only Multi-Tenant Office Building in the Seattle Suburb of Kirkland to Transition to All-Electric Operations with Renewable Power

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roxborough Group, a real estate private equity firm headquartered in San Francisco with investments across the Western United States, has completed the conversion of its Kirkland 405 Corporate Center campus to net zero carbon operations. The two-building, 130,000 square foot office campus in Kirkland, WA becomes the first net-zero carbon operations office buildings in the Kirkland submarket and the first net-zero carbon operations office campus in the Roxborough portfolio.

Kirkland 405 Corporate Center Kirkland 405 Building A1

The business center is among a select list of commercial customers of Puget Sound Energy ("PSE") to transition to 100% powered by renewable energy through the utility company's Green Power program, reducing CO2 emissions by an estimated 1.9 million pounds per year. Heating and cooling are delivered throughout the building via all-electric equipment.

"Delivering carbon-free building operations is one critical way that we can work with our tenants to help them achieve their business goals of attracting talent and managing their own carbon impact," said Josh Callahan, managing director at The Roxborough Group. "The transition to all-electric renewable power further adds to K405's first-class offering of light-filled, convenient, and flexible office space. We look forward to sharing that story with the tenant and broker community."

"Seeing commercial property owners, like Roxborough, lead the way is particularly satisfying," said PSE Product Manager Leslie Myers. "It confirms that our products help customers reach sustainability goals – and it expands the number of people who get access to renewable energy just by going to the office every day."

PSE's Green Power program replaces the use of coal and natural gas-generated electricity, which comprises just over half of PSE's typical electricity fuel mix, with predominantly wind and solar-based production. Approximately 8% of PSE's customers have enrolled in the Green Power program.

Working alongside Roxborough on the clean energy transition at the K405 campus are Joe Lynch and Dan Harden of Newmark as leasing representation and CBRE as property manager. K405 Buildings A-1 and A-2 are home to leading technology tenants including Universal Avionics, Lowe's Innovation Center and TSRI.

