The Roxborough Group Closes Oversubscribed Fund III at More Than $518 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roxborough Group, LLC, a private real estate investment firm, announces the final closing of its latest value-add fund, Roxborough Fund III, L.P. with capital commitments of just over $518 million, which is above the fund's original hard cap. Fund III's institutional investors include endowments, corporate pensions, public pensions, asset management firms, consultants and family offices.

Roxborough has a track record of investing in a myriad of real estate asset classes, with a primary focus on industrial, office, rental residential and hospitality related properties. The firm employs a disciplined top-down approach to its internal investment themes, mitigating risk through sector and market diversification. Fund III will rely on the firm's deep relationships and continue the successful value-add strategy employed in previous funds.

"We are thankful to continue our partnership with all of our previous investors and excited to welcome a broad set of new investor/partners," said Marc Perrin, founder and managing partner of Roxborough. "We appreciate the confidence they have placed in our strategy and the team. We will remain focused on investing in dynamic submarkets fueled by sustainable economic growth and outsized demand drivers."

Metric Point Capital ("Metric Point") served as the exclusive placement agent and advisor for the fundraise, while Goodwin Procter LLP provided legal counsel.

"Roxborough's thematic approach across submarkets and property types, coupled with its attention to detail and risk management discipline resonated with investors," said Brendan Edmonds, partner at Metric Point. Perrin added, "The Metric Point team provided us with the support and advice we needed during the fundraise process and thoughtfully navigated a challenging fundraising environment during a pandemic."

About The Roxborough Group

The Roxborough Group is a private real estate investment firm founded in 2013. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the firm has a broad mandate to invest in all real estate asset classes, both directly and with operating partners. Roxborough focuses on opportunistic, value-add and transitional real estate assets, high-yielding real estate debt, real estate-related operating businesses, as well as high quality, lower risk and longer duration real estate investments. For more information, please visit www.theroxboroughgroup.com.

About Metric Point Capital (Member FINRA and SIPC)

Metric Point is a private capital advisory firm specializing in raising institutional capital for alternative investment managers.

