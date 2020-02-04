The Royal Canadian Mint Commemorates the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands on its Newest Second World War Battlefront Series Fine Silver Coin

As a way of sparking interest in coin collecting, the Mint has released the 2020 5-Coin Numis-Tastic Set. This is an educational collection of 25-cent circulation coins featuring different finishes: Brilliant Uncirculated, Proof, Matte Proof, Reverse Proof, and Specimen. Each coin demonstrates the variety of finishes currently used by the Mint and the coin set's packaging contains detailed descriptions of each technique for the reading pleasure of experienced and budding collectors alike.

Other coins launching this month include:

The 2020 $50 Fine Silver Coin – Maple Leaves in Motion, designed by artist Joel Kimmel and featuring a new precision of gold and black rhodium plating over 99.99% pure silver;

Two new egg-shaped coins by Ukrainian-Canadian artists: Dave Melnychuk's coloured 2020 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Traditional Pysanka and Nathalie Kit's traditionally-engraved 2020 $250 Pure Gold Coin – Tree of Life Pysanka;

The 2020 1/10 th oz. Pure Gold Coin – Tribute to Alex Colville : 1967 Dollar , featuring Colville's iconic flying goose design created in honour of Canada's centennial;

The 2020 $10 Fine Silver Coin – O Canada! Polar Bears, designed by artist Claude Thivierge ;

The 2020 $5 Fine Silver Coin – Moments to Hold: Celebrating 100 Years of the RCMP, revisiting a classic Ago Aarand design;

The 2020 $25 Fine Silver Piedfort – Timeless Icons: Polar Bear, featuring the artwork of Pierre Leduc ; and,

The crystal-enhanced 2020 $5 Fine Silver Coin – Birthstones: March, featuring the artwork of Pandora Young .

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at Royal Canadian Mint boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale.

