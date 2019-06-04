The Royal Canadian Mint Pays Tribute to Veterans of the Normandy Campaign as It Releases Its June Numismatic Catalogue

Shortly after midnight on June 6, 1944, the paratroopers of the 1st Canadian Parachute Battalion started dropping behind enemy lines to support the D-Day invasion: destroying bridges, neutralizing key targets and securing the flanks of the amphibious landing area. An innovative perspective of our "maroon berets", the first Canadian troops to set foot on French soil, is captured by artist Pandora Young. Parachuting under cover of night, these brave soldiers started the attack that would, once for all, change the course of the Second World War.

This daring exploit is illustrated on the 2019 $125 Fine Silver Coin 75th Anniversary of the Normandy Campaign: Operation Tonga, a half-kilo pure silver coin. The reverse shows a bird's eye view of a paratrooper dropping over the French countryside, with the static line connected to the plane just about to open his parachute, as his comrades float below with their chutes already deployed. The reverse features an effigy of His Majesty King George VI, as it appeared on all Canadian coinage in 1944.

The action on Juno Beach is dramatically depicted on the 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin Second World War Battlefront Series - The Normandy Campaign. Designed by artist Brad Anderson, it features an infantryman crouched in the sand as fellow soldiers approach behind him in a landing craft and a Sherman tank, representing Canada's armoured divisions. Above this scene appear sound waves illustrating the "sound" of "V" for "Victory" in Morse code — a signal that filled radio broadcasts on D-Day. The obverse of this coins also features His Majesty King George VI.

Also on sale this month are:

The 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin - 100th Anniversary of the First Non-Stop Transatlantic Flight, a new coloured, stamp-shaped coin celebrating the historic flight of a modified Vickers Bomber from St John's, NL to county Galway, Ireland ;

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at Royal Canadian Mint' boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

