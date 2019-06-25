The Royal Canadian Mint Releases Innovative Tributes to Canada Just in Time for Annual July 1st Celebrations

The patriotic offering continues with the 2019 $15 Fine Silver Coin – Golden Maple Leaf, a Trevor-Tennant tribute to our iconic maple leaf, which is selectively gold-plated and sculpted in a 3D relief, surrounded by a bough of maple leaves evoking the reverse designs of Canada's first circulation coins. The 2019 $200 Pure Gold Coin – Celebrating Canada's Diversity: Light and Prosperity is a stunning creation designed by artist Frances Ferdinand, featuring a genuine Madagascar ruby around which a mandala-inspired array of cross-cultural symbols is meticulously engraved.

A lesser-known story of Canadian know-how and ingenuity lies behind one of the biggest achievements in human history, celebrated on a pair of convex gold and silver coins commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Designed by artist Tony Bianco, features the lunar module which transported the first astronauts to the surface of the moon in July 1969. The module's landing gear, manufactured by Quebec company Héroux-Devtek, was a giant step for Canada's budding aerospace industry. Surrounding the circumference of the coin are the words of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau who, along with other world leaders of his era, issued a goodwill message to the Apollo 11 mission.

Other collectibles available this month include:

The 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin - Viola Desmond , sold in a set featuring the Bank of Canada's $10 commemorative banknote;

Fine Silver Coin - , sold in a set featuring the Bank of commemorative banknote; The 2019 $25 Fine Silver Coin – Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Personal Canadian Flag, a rectangular coin featuring the flag in bold colour, framed by heraldic symbols, in a Cathy Bursey-Sabourin design;

Fine Silver Coin – Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Personal Canadian Flag, a rectangular coin featuring the flag in bold colour, framed by heraldic symbols, in a design; The 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin - Peter McKinnon Photo Series: Mount Rundle, celebrating an iconic landmark of the Canadian Rockies in 2 oz. of pure silver;

Fine Silver Coin - Peter McKinnon Photo Series: Mount Rundle, celebrating an iconic landmark of the Canadian Rockies in 2 oz. of pure silver; The 2019 $1 Fine Silver Piedfort – Heritage of the Royal Canadian Mint: The Matthew;

Fine Silver Piedfort – Heritage of the Royal Canadian Mint: The Matthew; The selectively gold-plated 2019 5-Ounce Fine Silver Big Coin Series: 2-Dollar Coin;

Coin; The 2019 $125 Fine Silver Coin – Primal Predators: The Grizzly, a half-kilo masterpiece designed by artist Pierre Leduc ;

Fine Silver Coin – Primal Predators: The Grizzly, a half-kilo masterpiece designed by artist ; The 2019 $30 Fine Silver Coin – Majestic Birds in Motion: Canada Geese, also designed by Pierre Leduc

Fine Silver Coin – Majestic Birds in Motion: Canada Geese, also designed by The 2019 5-Coin Set – Canada's Wildlife Treasures, featuring nickel-plated steel coins, designed by Joel Kimmel packaged in a colourful educational booklet designed with the young collector in mind;

Wildlife Treasures, featuring nickel-plated steel coins, designed by packaged in a colourful educational booklet designed with the young collector in mind; The 2019 $3 Fine Silver Coin – Celebrating Canadian Fun and Festivities – Rodeo, designed by Steve Hepburn ; and

Fine Silver Coin – Celebrating Canadian Fun and Festivities – Rodeo, designed by ; and The 2019 $5 Fine Silver Coin – Zodiac Series: Leo, designed by Jori Van Der Linde .

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at Royal Canadian Mint' boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint

Related Links

https://www.mint.ca/

