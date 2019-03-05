The Royal Canadian Mint Showcases Explorer John Cabot's Famous Ship to Celebrate the Passage of 70 Years since Newfoundland and Labrador Joined Confederation

Creativity shines on the four square coins composing the 2019 $3 Fine Silver Coin Set – The Elements. Designed by Toronto artist Rebecca Yanovskaya, each coin illustrates one of the elements: fire, air, earth and water. This coin was first inspired by the suggestion of a member of the Mint's Masters Club (a loyalty program managed by the Royal Canadian Mint), Mr. Bernard Dumais of Lévis, QC. Each of these is enhanced by a motif of red, yellow, brown and green maple leaves, evoking each element. Arranged together, the coins form a circular image representing the cycle of Canada's changing seasons.

Another historic coin steps into the spotlight with the 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – 40th Anniversary of the Gold Maple Leaf. The signature design of one of the world's favourite gold bullion coins is faithfully preserved on a double-incuse coin, with its central design features sunken into the surface of the coin: a sugar maple leaf on the reverse and the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse. As an extra tribute to the bullion coin it honours, the image of the maple leaf is selectively gold-plated.

Other coins on offer this month include:

The 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Canadian Fauna: The Fox, designed by Saltspring Island, BC artist W. Allan Hancock ;

Fine Silver Coin – Canadian Fauna: The Fox, designed by Saltspring Island, BC artist W. ; The 2019 $250 Pure Gold Coin – Eternal Blessing Pysanka, an Easter egg-shaped coin featuring a symbolically rich engraving of a multi-tiered Ukrainian church by Toronto artist Dave Melnychuk ;

Pure Gold Coin – Eternal Blessing Pysanka, an Easter egg-shaped coin featuring a symbolically rich engraving of a multi-tiered Ukrainian church by artist ; The 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Hatching Hadrosaur, designed by renowned paleoartist Julius Csotonyi ;

Fine Silver Coin – Hatching Hadrosaur, designed by renowned paleoartist ; The 2019 $100 Fine Silver Coin – Canadian Maples, a 10 oz., 99.99% pure silver coin where engraved maple leaf boughs recall Canada's early coinage;

Fine Silver Coin – Canadian Maples, a 10 oz., 99.99% pure silver coin where engraved maple leaf boughs recall early coinage; The 2019 Special Wrap Roll Collection – First Strikes, featuring rolls of each of Canada's current circulating denominations;

current circulating denominations; The 2019 5-Ounce Fine Silver Coin – Big Coin Series: 5-Cent Coin;

Coin; The 2019 $3 Fine Silver Coin – Celebrating Canadian Fun and Festivities – Maple Syrup Tasting, designed by Steve Hepburn ; and

Fine Silver Coin – Celebrating Canadian Fun and Festivities – Maple Syrup Tasting, designed by ; and The 2019 $5 Fine Silver Coin –Zodiac Series: Aries, designed by Jori Van Der Linde .

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

