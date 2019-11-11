The Royal Club names Kent Blaschko Head Golf Professional, Lake Elmo, MN
Nov 11, 2019, 07:05 ET
LAKE ELMO, Minn., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollis Cavner, Principal Partner, of The Royal Club (www.royalclubmn.com), is pleased to announce that Kent Blaschko is the new Head Golf Professional of The Royal Club. Mr. Blaschko has been a PGA member since 1995 and brings over thirty years of experience in the industry to the 18-hole, championship-caliber, golf course designed by the late Arnold Palmer and Annika Sörenstam. A driven, family-oriented individual, Kent has established a tenured career around the nation. Blaschko was Assistant Golf Pro at Troon Golf & Country Club in Scottsdale, AZ, Head Golf Professional at Haig Point Club near Hilton Head, SC and most recently, Head Golf Professional at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, MN. Blaschko will be joining newly appointed General Manager, Steven Uhl.
"With my career focus being member relations, tournament management and junior golf, I am honored to have the opportunity to join this team and am committed to taking The Royal Club to the next level," states Blaschko. Being born and raised in the mid-west, Kent, and his family, are excited to now call the Twin Cities home.
"I am thrilled to have such a professional, family oriented, individual join our team! With Kent's positive attitude, commitment to grow the game and industry expertise, I know he is going to be an excellent addition to our community," states Royal Club's General Manager, Steven Uhl.
