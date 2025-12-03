The Royal Ethiopian Trust Secures Return of 19th-Century Imperial Hairpin

Elaborate Hairpin belonging to Empress Tiruwork to be restored to Ethiopian collection after more than 150 years.

CENTERBROOK, Conn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Ethiopian Trust (RET) is honored to announce the acquisition and planned repatriation of a 19th-century gold hairpin belonging to Empress Tiruwork, wife of Emperor Tewodros II of Ethiopia.

The RET is a non-profit organization established by His Imperial Highness Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile-Selassie, grandson of Emperor Haile-Selassie I, to preserve and promote the cultural, educational, and economic well-being of all Ethiopian people.

The hairpin is one of thousands of artifacts seized by British troops following the battle of Magdala in 1868, and was acquired through negotiations with Bertolami Fine Art in Rome.

The negotiations were led by His Imperial Highness Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie, President of the Crown Council of Ethiopia, in close collaboration with RET Board Member Nicholas Melillo. Through donor support, the Trust has been able to secure and restore important cultural treasures, such as the Magdala Shield, obtained earlier this year.

"This repatriation demonstrates what can be accomplished when we choose to build bridges," said HIH Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie. "Through collaboration grounded in trust and mutual respect, we can continue to ensure that significant Ethiopian cultural treasures are accessible for all Ethiopians—and for the world—to study, appreciate, and learn from. We extend our sincere appreciation to Bertolami Fine Art and to our partners and donors whose dedication made this achievement possible.

"I also want to extend my deep gratitude to Professor Ramon Weiss and the Weiss family for their extraordinary generosity in donating to Ethiopia a dozen cultural artifacts that had been gifted to and collected by the family," Prince Ermias added. "It's a joy to see so many different groups come together to celebrate important artifacts and ensure they can be enjoyed respectfully and by as many people as possible."

The Empress Tiruwork hairpin, preserved in its original velvet-lined presentation box, represents a rare surviving example of 19th-century Ethiopian Imperial craftsmanship. The piece was taken during the 1868 British Expedition to Magdala and is historically linked to James Sinclair, Surgeon General of the British 33rd Regiment. Archival sources indicate Sinclair may have been present during Empress Tiruwork's final days as she traveled with her son, Prince Alemayehu, following the Emperor's death.

After remaining in private collections for more than 150 years, the hairpin resurfaced at auction in Rome, where it was identified and secured by the RET. Its planned repatriation in early 2026 restores an important piece of Ethiopia's cultural record and contributes to broader scholarship surrounding the Magdala Expedition, the Imperial court of the mid-19th century, and the displacement of Ethiopian treasures during that period.

RET is coordinating with the appropriate Ethiopian cultural authorities to ensure the hairpin will be permanently housed at the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa. Its planned placement alongside the Magdala Shield will continue to illuminate one of the most pivotal episodes in Ethiopian and global history.

"Education is at the heart of this work," said Nicholas Melillo, RET Board Member. "When we deepen our understanding of our shared human story, we create the foundation for genuine dialogue and meaningful connection between cultures. RET is honored to support this mission and remains committed to collaborative partnerships that advance learning and cross-cultural respect."

About the Royal Ethiopian Trust:

The Royal Ethiopian Trust is a registered 501c3 not-for-profit organization founded by His Imperial Highness Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile-Selassie, dedicated to preserving Ethiopia's rich cultural heritage and empowering its future. The Trust operates on four fundamental pillars: empowering youth through education, fostering entrepreneurship, preserving Imperial heritage, and supporting the Ethiopian Crown as a unifying symbol of national identity. Through these efforts, the Royal Ethiopian Trust seeks to ensure the prosperity, cultural vibrancy, and unity of Ethiopia and its people. For more information, visit https://royalethiopiantrust.org.

