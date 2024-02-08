The Royal Marsden set to be the first center in the world to implement online adaptive radiation therapy utilizing ARTemis from RaySearch

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is proud to announce that The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a specialist cancer center in the UK, will be the first in the world to implement online adaptive radiation therapy (OART) with RaySearch's treatment planning system RayStation®* and oncology information system RayCare®* - including the new ARTemis* OART solution under development - in combination with the Radixact® Treatment Delivery System from Accuray.

The Royal Marsden is at the forefront of radiotherapy research in the UK and globally and has been using RayStation for conventional treatment planning since 2016. Thanks to funding from The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, the center recently acquired two additional Radixact treatment delivery machines from Accuray with the intention to utilize these machines for OART.

OART uses the daily acquired patient images to optimize the treatment plan by taking into account the changes in the patient's anatomy while the patient is still on the treatment couch. This procedure, which potentially can have significant benefits for the treatment of the patient, puts high demand on the acquired images by the delivery machine and an efficient information flow between the treatment planning system, the oncology information system and the treatment control system.

ARTemis is a collaborative effort between RaySearch and Accuray, aiming to provide an online adaptive solution for clinicians using the RayStation treatment planning system with the Radixact Treatment Delivery System. It will leverage RayStation's capability for automated adaptive replanning, RayCare's powerful clinical workflow management tools, and the Accuray ClearRTTM imaging, to facilitate an optimized solution for online adaptive therapy.

The Royal Marsden in Sutton plans to implement the full ARTemis package, which has also been funded by The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. ARTemis is currently under development and The Royal Marsden aims to be the first center in the world to regularly perform OART on patients treated on the Radixact System.

Professor Uwe Oelfke, Head of the Joint Department of Physics of The Royal Marsden and The Institute of Cancer Research, London, says: "We are proud that The Royal Marsden will be the first in the world to provide this unique technology thanks to funding from The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The ARTemis platform will enable us to tailor treatment in real time for patients being treated on our two new Radixact machines, which are due to be installed in 2024 and 2025, allowing us to target their disease more precisely and reduce damage to healthy tissue. We look forward to developing this exciting new service with valued support from RaySearch and Accuray."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "I am a strong believer of the clinical benefits of adaptive radiation therapy. The tools have been available in RayStation for many years and RayCare has from the beginning been developed to facilitate the implementation of OART in clinical routine. In ARTemis we will have a very strong solution to enable online adaptive and I could not have asked for a better partner than The Royal Marsden, with which we have an established and fruitful collaboration, to be the pioneering center for this exciting new solution."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3924420/2590361.pdf RaySearch Press Release February 8, 2024 https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/pr-royal-marsden-1200x620,c3265085 PR Royal-Marsden 1200x620

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories