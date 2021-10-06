The Royal Mint unleashes The Royal Tudor Beasts onto a new range of collectable and bullion coins celebrating Henry VIII

Released over five years, The Royal Tudor Beasts collection will celebrate each of the animals and are available to customers in the US via The British Royal Mint: www.royalmint.com

The collection has been designed by artist David Lawrence and will be available as collectable and bullion coins. Each coin design is an original work of art combining modern minting techniques with heraldic design.

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint said: "We are delighted to introduce a new range of collectable and bullion coins celebrating The Royal Tudor Beasts – the ten beasts chosen by Henry VIII. This exquisite new range has been developed with Historic Royal Palaces and follows on from our popular Queen's Beasts range.

"To celebrate the launch, we felt it was only right to unleash the first beast, the Seymour Panther, at the original home of the Royal Tudor Beasts – Hampton Court Palace. We hope collectors across the globe are equally as excited as we are for the launch of our latest range of collectable and bullion coins."

Emma Saunders, Senior Licensing Manager at Historic Royal Palaces commented: "We are very proud to be launching another new collection of coins in partnership with The Royal Mint. The Seymour Panther is inspired by one of the majestic Royal Beasts on the Moat Bridge at the entrance to Hampton Court Palace and symbolises the union of Henry VIII and his third wife, Jane Seymour.

"As an independent charity, each sale of Historic Royal Palaces' collectible coins helps support our cause and contributes to the future of the incredible buildings and collections in our care, which is more important now than ever before."

The coin is available in a range of precious metal Proof editions, as well as a Brilliant Uncirculated edition. Visit www.royalmint/tudorbeasts to view the full collection. The Royal Tudor Beasts will also be available as bullion coins from early 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653944/Royal_Mint_Seymour_Panther_Coin.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358049/The_Royal_Mint_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Royal Mint

Related Links

https://www.royalmint.com/

