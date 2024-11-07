The Royalty Network Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Business and Excellence

For three decades, The Royalty Network has been successfully offering songwriters worldwide representation with its signature people-first approach

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royalty Network, one of the country's leading, family-owned independent music publishing companies, celebrates its 30th anniversary this week. The firm has been increasing its client roster significantly year over year, investing in its ever-expanding catalog of musical works authored by some of the most prolific songwriters, producers, and artists across a multitude of genres.

Founded in 1994, the Royalty Network has grown to represent over 800,000 compositions, including works from some of the most prolific songwriters and producers across genres, with hits featured on albums by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake. The Royalty Network's music has also appeared in high-profile film, TV, and advertising placements, including blockbuster films like "Spider Man: Across The Spider Verse," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," and "Creed III" and major ad campaigns for Target, Apple, Walmart, Nike, BMW, Levi's, and Chevrolet. Today, the Royalty Network represents a catalog of over 800,000 songs, on behalf of over 600 clients, including past and present legendary songwriters such as Alchemist, Otis Redding, Beat Butcha, Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes, Burt Bacharach, Killer Mike, and Bill Withers, all managed and marketed by a staff of 20.

Over its three decades in business, the Royalty Network has cultivated the same reach and expertise of multinational corporations while simultaneously taking care to foster personal connections with its songwriters and clients. The company takes pride in caring personally for all its clients, and in educating and coaching young songwriters on their rights and business decisions to ensure they are set up for successful, long careers.

"For the past three decades we've managed to work through numerous major industry disruptions, while remaining profitable, growing, and steadfast in our efforts to expand and protect our clients and their copyrights. Music connects people, and we're humbled and honored to play a small role in that," said Frank Liwall, Founder and CEO of the Royalty Network. "I've been blessed to have a tremendous and supportive staff who work tirelessly to deliver a quality service to our clients. It's with tremendous gratitude that we take the time necessary to continue educating, informing, and providing a personal service that's so refreshing in today's climate."

The Royalty Network has remained a values-based and people-first organization during its decades in business. It is this approach that has enabled the company to retain client partnerships and employees for 20+ years, above and beyond industry standards, and has set the company apart from its competitors – particularly as technology and AI have ushered in an era lacking personalization and human-centricity. Liwall has built the company on a foundation of innovation, values, and personalized service. This has been key to its success: year after year, the company has expanded its client roster and grown its business by centering integrity and its people-first approach.

The celebration comes amidst an important chapter in the Royalty Network's business, having recently announced the appointment of Daniel Abowd as the company's new President & General Counsel, marking a significant investment in the company's future as it continues its mission to empower songwriters, producers, and artists worldwide. By naming a new President and prioritizing youth-driven leadership, the Royalty Network is investing in the company's future and continuing its work & mission.

"It has been an absolute joy to return to the Royalty Network in the midst of a period of such sustained growth and expansion for the company," says Daniel Abowd, President and General Counsel for Royalty Network. "Our job as a publisher is not just to stay on top of technological and industrial change, but also to help the creators and rightsholders who entrust us with their careers navigate that change with personalized care and attention. It's our ability to do both of those things that, more than anything else, has propelled our success over the past several decades, and we look forward to doubling down on that approach for the next several decades."

The 30th anniversary of the Royalty Network's founding marks a tenure of client and employee success, founded on the principles of strong internal dynamics and personal values fostered by Liwall and the leadership team. The Royalty Network remains a prominent figure in the music publishing industry, and with the support of employee and client loyalty, will only continue to succeed in the years to come.

The Royalty Network is one of the country's oldest and largest family-run, self-funded independent music publishing companies. Representing over 700,000 compositions, The Royalty Network has been expanding its catalog and client roster dramatically from year to year, representing works from some of the most prolific songwriters, producers, and artists across a multitude of genres.

